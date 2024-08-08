Commvault Takes Top Position in 2024 GigaOm Sonar Report for Cloud-Native Data Protection

GigaOm names Commvault a hybrid cloud "Leader" and "Forward Mover," praising the Commvault Cloud platform, including Appranix rebuild and Cleanroom Recovery capabilities

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for hybrid cloud organizations, today announced that it has been named a "Leader" and "Forward Mover" in the 2024 GigaOm Sonar Report for Cloud-Native Data Protection. Out of 13 vendors, Commvault achieved the highest average rating based on scores awarded across 10 key characteristics.

This prestigious recognition underscores Commvault's commitment to helping customers accelerate their cloud journeys, while advancing data protection, cyber resilience, data risk governance, and cyber recovery.

The GigaOm Sonar report evaluates vendors based on their execution, roadmap, and ability to innovate. Commvault was recognized for delivering cutting-edge solutions and technologies that truly make a difference for customers globally.

The report recognizes the Commvault Cloud platform for its strong performance in cloud-native data protection, along with its hybrid cloud support. GigaOm says the platform "stands out for its extensive workload coverage and enterprise-level resilience." Additionally, GigaOm highlights the platform's ability to integrate "data protection, cyber recovery, and cloud-native app rebuild and operational efficiency into a unified suite."

With respect to Commvault's recent acquisition of Appranix, GigaOm stated the acquisition "further extends its cyber recovery and resilience capabilities in the hyperscaler space to discover and rebuild cloud-native apps, making it a robust solution for modern enterprises."

GigaOm also recognized unique product innovations, including Cleanroom Recovery, which provides "secure, isolated environments for cyber recovery testing," while also facilitating "quick, secure recovery from cyber incidents without reinfection." The report adds, "The ability to automate and prioritize recovery workflows, including restoring accounts, permissions, and credentials, enhances the platform's resilience and operational efficiency."

Along with Commvault's AI-supported automation layer and its generative AI interactions, through its AI co-pilot Arlie, GigaOm states: "These comprehensive capabilities make Commvault ideal for enterprises with complex, hybrid IT environments seeking robust data protection and cyber resilience solutions."

GigaOm analyst Chester Conforte said, "True cyber resilience requires security and IT teams to work together across an infinitely variable number of workloads, applications, and infrastructure, which can be complex. Commvault Cloud Platform delivers the broadest and deepest set of capabilities to address data threats, attack tactics, continuous validation, forensic analysis, and recovery needs across legacy on-prem, shared storage, endpoint, VM, public, private, and SaaS clouds all in a unified and extensible platform."

"We're thrilled to be recognized by GigaOm as a Leader in cloud-native data protection," said Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer, Commvault. "This acknowledgement truly reflects Commvault's commitment to being the best vendor for cloud-native workloads. With cloud, your data protection strategy needs to go beyond restoring data and focus on reconstructing cloud applications – critical to being resilient following a cyberattack or outage. We will continue to strengthen our cloud native capabilities while empowering our customers to advance and accelerate their cloud journeys."

GigaOm notes the continued growth of Commvault's partner ecosystem as a strength, with strategic partnerships that enhance its offerings and extend its reach, stating that Commvault "collaborates with leading technology providers to ensure seamless integration and interoperability across various platforms and environments."

For more information on Commvault's data protection solutions and to access the full GigaOm Sonar report, visit https://www.commvault.com/gc/gigaom-sonar-report-for-cloud-based-data-protection.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere—at the lowest TCO.

SOURCE COMMVAULT