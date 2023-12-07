Commvault Taps Industry Veteran Anthony Anzevino to Lead Its Americas Sales Organization

Anzevino to accelerate adoption of Commvault's new cyber resilience platform that helps customers predict threats faster and make clean recoveries at the lowest TCO

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a leading provider of data protection and cyber resilience solutions for hybrid cloud organizations, today announced Anthony Anzevino as the new Senior Vice President for its Americas Field Organization.

Anthony Anzevino, SVP of the Americas Field Organization, Commvault
Anzevino brings decades of highly relevant experience to the role and has a proven track record of leading global sales and operations teams with a customer-first approach. During his four-year tenure at Commvault, he has built and led the customer success and renewals teams for the company's high-growth SaaS business. In this role, customer retention rates scored well above the industry average, a testament to Anzevino's focus on relationships, innovation, understanding customers' business objectives and working together to deliver strong business outcomes.

Prior to joining Commvault, Anzevino held key sales and leadership positions with a host of cloud, data security and protection, and storage companies including Amazon Web Services (AWS), EMC, First Data Merchant Services, Veeam, and VMware. In his new role at Commvault, he aims to leverage his years of experience and insights to help customers and partners advance cyber resilience – essential in an era of non-stop and escalating cyberattacks.

"Enterprises are facing unprecedented times in terms of the volume and sophistication of ransomware and other cyberattacks, and Commvault has never played a more critical role in helping customers detect threats, and if necessary, rapidly recover," said Riccardo Di Blasio, Commvault's Chief Revenue Officer. "Based on years of relevant experience, Anthony understands the importance of cyber resilience and will be instrumental in working directly with customers and partners to accelerate growth and adoption of Commvault's unique platform and technologies in a hybrid cloud world."

"I am honored to step into this pivotal role at Commvault, especially at a time when the demand for robust cyber resilience solutions has never been greater. My focus will be on driving forward-thinking solutions that not only address our customers' current challenges but also anticipate future data security and recovery needs," said Anzevino. "Together with our talented team and partners, I am excited to shape a new era of cyber resilience that aligns with the complex demands organizations are facing today."

Powered by Metallic AI, Commvault Cloud enables customers to secure, manage, and recover their data, across any workload, any infrastructure, and from any location using a single pane of glass. A cutting-edge platform built for the hybrid enterprise, Commvault Cloud is designed to deliver true cloud cyber resilience with the fastest recovery. And through deep integrations with a broad ecosystem of AI, cloud and security partners, Commvault Cloud is the ultimate weapon against ransomware. For more information, please visit www.commvault.com/platform.

About Commvault
Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations to uncover, take action, and rapidly recover from cyber attacks—keeping data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere with advanced AI-driven automation—at the lowest TCO.

