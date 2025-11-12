Commvault Transforms How Enterprises Make Clean, Complete, and Automated Cyber Recoveries

Innovations are designed to offer the fastest, most optimal recovery for restoring trusted data

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SHIFT 2025 -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale, today announced transformative innovations that redefine how organizations recover cleanly, completely, and with fine-tuned automation. These advancements are part of the Commvault Cloud Unity platform release.

According to a Sophos report,1 94% of ransomware attacks attempt to compromise the backup storage, leaving organizations vulnerable in their quest to achieve clean, safe, and complete data restorations. Commvault is addressing this challenge from end-to-end.

Advancing Clean Recoveries

After an attack or outage, the need to recover clean data sets is paramount. Otherwise, companies risk re-injecting compromised data and malware into their environments.

With our latest version of Threat Scan, customers can now utilize AI to identify, analyze, and quarantine suspicious files, detect newly encrypted files, and search for new or specific Indicators of Compromise (IoCs). For example, this capability could be used to detect malicious encryption of files over time – potentially indicating ransomware at play.

Advancing Complete Recoveries

In the aftermath of cyberattacks, teams often face a dilemma: recover their last known clean backup that may be weeks old – and risk losing significant amounts of "good" data, or utilize the most recent backup – and risk restoring compromised data. Neither option is optimal.

With Commvault's Synthetic Recovery offering, that dilemma comes to an end. This transformative capability, built with patent-pending technology, uses an AI-enabled process to automatically detect threats and surgically remove them during recovery while keeping the "good" data intact. Customers can then make the most complete recovery possible.

Advancing Cleanroom Recovery Automation

Enterprises can accelerate recoveries even faster via new runbook automation capabilities built into Commvault's unique Cleanroom Recovery offering. With runbook automation, teams can automate the Cleanroom build-out process with specific configurations and settings needed to test and validate their recoveries.

The Power of Combining Commvault Cloud Recovery Innovations

Each innovation referenced above builds on the other: Threat Scan identifies risks in protected data. Synthetic Recovery helps assemble clean data for recovery. Cleanroom Recovery provides a secure space to automate testing and data validation before returning recovered data to production. This shows a complete end-to-end modern recovery workflow in action.

"With data stored in multi-cloud environments, recovery efforts following a cyberattack can be daunting, but not with Commvault," said Debashis Singh, Chief Information Officer, Persistent Systems. "Commvault is bringing forth a unified and integrated resilience workflow that is unlike anything on the market today. They have us covered from end to end. And, with Synthetic Recovery, we have the power and control to make the most complete restorations possible."

"With these new innovations, Commvault is directly addressing an enterprise need for fast, clean, and confident recovery at scale," said Archana Venkatraman, Senior Research Director, IDC. "These capabilities elevate the industry conversation by moving beyond backup hygiene to intelligent, automated restoration. It's a tangible example of how AI and data validation can work hand-in-hand to accelerate safe business continuity."

"It's a business-critical necessity to conduct clean recoveries," said Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer at Commvault. "We're enabling that in a new and innovative way while automating recovery validation so that every customer can recover with confidence."

Availability

Commvault's patent-pending Synthetic Recovery, Threat Scan Advanced, and enhanced Cleanroom Recovery solutions are currently available in early access and targeted for general availability in early 2026. You can access stylized demos for Cyber Recovery and Cleanroom Recovery for Testing and Forensics through the links.

Learn More at SHIFT Virtual 2025

This announcement complements other significant announcements at SHIFT 2025, including the company's Commvault Cloud Unity platform release and other distinctive innovations that are changing the game in cloud native data protection and identity resilience.

To get a first-hand look at all of these announcements, please join Commvault at SHIFT 2025 virtually on November 19 (register here).

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a leader in unified resilience at enterprise scale. In a constantly evolving threat landscape, Commvault keeps customers ready by unifying data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery, on one cloud-native, AI-enabled platform. Customers trust Commvault to conduct the fastest, most complete recoveries – not just their data, but their entire business. Purpose-built for the agentic enterprise, Commvault also enables organizations to safely embrace AI while protecting against AI-driven threats.

1 Adam, S. (2024, March 26) The impact of compromised backups on ransomware outcomes. Sophos. https://news.sophos.com/en-us/2024/03/26/the-impact-of-compromised-backups-on-ransomware-outcomes/

SOURCE COMMVAULT