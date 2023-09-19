Commvault Welcomes Industry Veteran Sarv Saravanan as Chief Customer Officer

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault®, an enterprise data protection leader for today's global businesses, today welcomed industry veteran Sarv Saravanan as its first Chief Customer Officer.

"Sarv joins at a pivotal time," said Sanjay Mirchandani, Commvault President and CEO. "In today's hybrid cloud world, customers need proactive and resilient data protection solutions that reduce complexity and deliver truly exceptional experiences. With Sarv's leadership, we will continue to exceed these expectations."

Sarv Saravanan, Chief Customer Officer, Commvault
Saravanan has extensive experience building and driving global customer-centric development and delivery organizations. Most recently, he led Microsoft's Global Delivery Center, which engages with the company's biggest customers and their strategic partners to accelerate cloud transformations. Saravanan, who has a master's in computer science from Bharathidasan University, was recognized by Zinnov for creating and mentoring industry leaders.

"In an industry facing threats that are more autonomous than ever before, customers are looking for unparalleled cyber resiliency know-how and an aggressive roadmap that harnesses the power of AI with the ease of SaaS," said Saravanan. "By continuing to redefine data protection, Commvault will widen its competitive advantage while furthering its customers' advantages."

About Commvault
Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a global leader in cloud data protection. Our industry-leading platform redefines the next generation of data protection as the only solution with comprehensive data protection, proactive data defense, advanced ransomware protection, and a single view across all your data. This lets you secure, defend, and recover your data, applications, and production workloads – on-premises, in the cloud, over SaaS, or spread across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The result is early warning of attacks, active defense to reduce the impact of intrusion, and rapid, accurate recovery of your data. Simply put, Commvault is data, protected. For over 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault to keep their data secure and ready to drive business growth. Learn more at www.commvault.com or follow us @Commvault.

