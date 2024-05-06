Commvault Wins "Trailblazing Cyber Resilience" Global InfoSec Award at RSA Conference 2024

The Commvault Cloud Platform with new Cleanroom Recovery technology pivotal to winning the top spot in 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2024

TINTON FALLS, N.J., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, announced it has been named a winner in the category for Trailblazing Cyber Resilience at the Global InfoSec Awards during RSA Conference 2024. The award recognizes key offerings from Commvault that advance cyber resilience and help organizations prepare for, withstand, and swiftly recover after a cyber incident.

This recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine underscores and illustrates the power and importance of Commvault® Cloud, powered by Metallic AI – Commvault's new platform purpose-built for cyber resilience, and designed to enable users to predict threats faster, make clean recoveries, and accelerate threat response times – all at the lowest possible TCO. With Commvault Cloud's unique and highly scalable architecture, customers can secure and recover their data, across any workload, any infrastructure, and from any location to any location. Additionally, the platform meets the most stringent global security standards and is currently the only FedRAMP High In Process data protection platform.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Commvault is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Global Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The award also recognizes key cyber resilience innovations offered via Commvault Cloud, including Commvault Cloud Cleanroom Recovery. With Cleanroom Recovery, customers can test cyber recovery plans, conduct secure forensic analysis, and recover from cyberattacks faster – all through a safe, cloud-isolated cleanroom.

"We are proud to receive this prestigious award and believe it recognizes our mission to help customers be resilient in the face of ongoing threats and cyberattacks," said Tim Zonca, VP, Portfolio Marketing, Commvault. "Our innovative Commvault Cloud platform and core cyber resilience services offer outstanding protection and fast recovery of any workload in any cloud. This helps businesses globally defend their critical data and test just how resilient they are when up against today's emerging threats."

In the future, via Commvault's recent Appranix acquisition, customers will be able to uniquely blend risk, readiness, and recovery capabilities provided by Commvault with cloud application rebuild capabilities provided by Appranix. This helps customers rapidly rebuild and get critical distributed cloud applications and production infrastructure fully operational after an outage or cyberattack so normal business functions can resume as quickly as possible.

See Commvault Cloud Cleanroom Recovery in action this week at RSA: May 6-9 , North Expo Booths #5778 and #4308.

, North Expo Booths #5778 and #4308. Attend one of Commvault's Minutes to Meltdown ransomware simulation events. Register now for upcoming global events in Sacramento, CA , Mumbai , Las Vegas , and Toronto .

, , , and . Learn more about Cleanroom Recovery via this blog and our website.

About Commvault

Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is the gold standard in cyber resilience, helping more than 100,000 organizations keep data safe and businesses resilient and moving forward. Today, Commvault offers the only cyber resilience platform that combines the best data security and rapid recovery at enterprise scale across any workload, anywhere—at the lowest TCO.

