Commvault's Groundbreaking Data Protection and Security Capabilities Now Available

Commvault

22 Aug, 2023, 08:30 ET

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault®, an enterprise data protection leader for today's global businesses, today announced the general availability of Commvault Platform Release 2023E which bolsters secure data protection across hybrid multi-cloud environments.

"In a landscape increasingly threatened by ransomware attacks, it is imperative for IT and security professionals to shield and secure their backup infrastructure from malicious attacks," said Rajiv Kottomtharayil, Commvault's Chief Product Officer. "We're tackling this head-on by enabling customers to preemptively detect threats to their backups to reduce the potential impact and expedite recovery in the event of a compromise."

For starters, Commvault's cutting edge Threat Scan offering provides proactive threat detection aimed at ensuring the cleanliness, safety, and recoverability of backup data. Not only is it designed to thwart reinfections during recovery, but also to isolate threats for analysis and empowers users to promptly retrieve trusted copies of their data.

Next, Commvault has also strengthened its integration with Microsoft Sentinel and Palo Alto XSOAR to accelerate incident response times and refine its orchestration through seamless automation and holistic insights. These integrations are critical as IT and security responsibilities continue to blur.

The company is also offering SaaS customers a unique, unified vantage point. Commvault Cloud Command, a single, user-friendly interface, empowers users with real-time insights, cohesive dashboards, and actionable insights to quickly and effectively respond to threats.

Lastly, the company enhanced its integration with Dell PowerProtect DD, which enables joint customers to use Commvault's native compression, deduplication, and replication processes to streamline data management operations and optimize their overall efficiency.

These offerings and capabilities are available today. For more information, visit our website.

About Commvault
Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT) is a global leader in cloud data protection. Our industry-leading platform redefines the next generation of data protection as the only solution with comprehensive data protection, proactive data defense, advanced ransomware protection, and a single view across all your data. This lets you secure, defend, and recover your data, applications, and production workloads – on-premises, in the cloud, over SaaS, or spread across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The result is early warning of attacks, active defense to reduce the impact of intrusion, and rapid, accurate recovery of your data. Simply put, Commvault is data, protected. For over 25 years, more than 100,000 organizations have relied on Commvault to keep their data secure and ready to drive business growth. Learn more at www.commvault.com or follow us @Commvault.

