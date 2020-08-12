Commvault's Metallic SaaS Data Protection Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

TINTON FALLS, N.J., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Commvault (NASDAQ: CVLT), a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, has announced the availability of Metallic's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) data protection portfolio in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Commvault customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

Based on Commvault's core IP, Metallic SaaS data protection provides customers with a scalable, secure, and simple way to protect their data within a modern, hybrid cloud environment. Metallic Endpoint Backup and Recovery joins Metallic Backup and Recovery for Microsoft Office 365 as the second solution in Metallic's portfolio to be available as in the Azure Marketplace. Supporting the proliferation of remote work in today's environment, Metallic Endpoint Backup & Recovery protects laptop and desktop data without compromising productivity – offering flexible and granular restore capabilities along with scalability and unlimited cloud storage.

"As customers embrace the simplicity of a SaaS model, the availability of Metallic's SaaS data protection solutions in the Azure Marketplace is directly aligned with our goal to make our solutions accessible and easy to consume," said Janet Geisen, Vice President of Operations and Programs, Metallic. "We also want to support customers at any phase of their digital transformation, whether they are moving to, or already leveraging, the cloud. Availabiltiy in the Azure Marketplace gives them an easy entry point to their data protection solution, using Metallic to safeguard data across their hybrid or cloud-native environment."

"Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace helps solutions like Commvault's Metallic SaaS Data Protection portfolio reach more customers and markets."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. It helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

To learn more about Commvault's partnership with Microsoft as well as Metallic's SaaS portfolio of data protection solutions, please visit http://www.microsoft.com/metallic.

About Metallic™

Metallic™, A Commvault venture, was established to bring next-generation software-as-a-service (SaaS) data protection to the market, delivering Commvault's powerful core technology simply through the cloud. Together with its partners, Metallic offers a growing portfolio of SaaS backup and recovery solutions to help today's companies keep their data protected, compliant and safe from deletion, corruption and attack. Metallic operates as a division of Commvault and can be found at http://www.metallic.io.

About Commvault

Commvault is a worldwide leader in delivering data readiness, enabling customers to intelligently manage data with solutions that store, protect, optimize and use data. Commvault software automates mind-numbing IT tasks and makes data work harder for customers— so they can gain invaluable insights for their businesses. Commvault solutions work across cloud and on-premises environments, leveraging the digital tools and procedures already in use. Commvault software, solutions and services are available from the company and through a global ecosystem of trusted partners. Commvault employs more than 2,300 highly-skilled individuals across markets worldwide, is publicly traded on NASDAQ (CVLT), and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey in the United States. Visit Commvault.com or follow us at @Commvault.

