Compal and ITRI Showcase Key Ground Equipment Capabilities at Satellite 2026, Advancing Taiwan's Global Satellite Industry Presence

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest and most influential satellite industry event—Satellite 2026 in Washington, D.C.—will officially open on March 23. The four-day exhibition brings together global satellite operators, system integrators, and equipment manufacturers, and is widely regarded as the most important international gathering for the satellite industry each year.

Advancing Taiwan’s Global Satellite Industry Presence

This year, Compal Electronics (Compal; Stock Code: 2324) is joining forces with the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) to present a series of core technologies successfully transferred from ITRI to Compal. Featured technologies include baseband transceivers, beam acquisition and tracking, as well as baseband and RF testing solutions—demonstrating Taiwan's end-to-end capabilities across R&D, system integration, commercialization, and mass production of satellite ground equipment.

In the areas of antenna and system development, Compal will showcase its one-stop R&D and manufacturing capabilities—from antenna module design, RF and baseband integration, to full system completion. This highlights Taiwan's competitive advantage in producing highly integrated satellite ground terminals at scale while ensuring robust supply chain coordination.

Through the close collaboration between Compal and ITRI, the transferred technologies have already been incorporated into ground equipment and successfully validated in real-field environments. The teams achieved end-to-end communication testing for LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellite ground systems, marking a significant milestone where technologies advanced from lab-level verification to real-world application. During testing, the system demonstrated high technological maturity through beam acquisition and tracking processes, further confirming its readiness for commercial deployment.

The fully integrated system has also passed key commercial requirements—including stability, repeatability, and manufacturability—accelerating productization and facilitating broader market adoption.

Leveraging the global visibility of Satellite 2026, Compal and ITRI will jointly showcase Taiwan's industrial achievements in satellite ground equipment and critical communication technologies. This collaboration strengthens Taiwan's position in the global satellite communications supply chain and deepens opportunities for international cooperation.

About Compal

Established in 1984, Compal has grown into a leading global manufacturer of computers and smart devices, partnering with top-tier brands worldwide. In 2025, Compal was recognized by CommonWealth Magazine as one of Taiwan's top 7 manufacturers and has consistently ranked among the Forbes Global 2000 companies. In recent years, Compal has actively expanded into new growth areas, including cloud servers, automotive electronics, smart medica, and advanced communications. More information, please visit: https://www.compal.com

