Companies Increasingly Turn to SOCMA to Navigate Industry Challenges in 2025 and Beyond

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) announces three new members for 2025:

Pilot Chemical Company, a privately held, family-owned global specialty chemical company with a 72-year legacy of innovation and customer focus, known for its ability to deliver tailored surfactant technologies and EPA-registered biocide solutions to consumer and industrial markets.

Solugen, a manufacturer of innovative chemical solutions that tackle tough industrial challenges with speed, precision, and a focus on creating lasting impact for customers.

Longview Strategies, an affiliate member specializing in sustainability/ESG consulting and communication services.

"As the landscape evolves across manufacturing, sustainability, and global trade, companies are recognizing SOCMA's essential value," said Jennifer Abril, President & CEO of SOCMA. "These companies bring expertise in bio-manufacturing innovation, chemical manufacturing, and ESG leadership at a time when the industry needs strategic collaboration to thrive."

Member Perspectives:

"Pilot Chemical Company is grateful for the access SOCMA membership gives us to so many potential innovation and manufacturing partners," said Glynn Goertzen, VP of Corporate & Business Development at Pilot Chemical Company. "We continue to appreciate SOCMA's industry-leading advocacy efforts. SOCMA's strong voice on behalf of its members these past five years has been much appreciated."

"We are excited to join SOCMA as we expand into fine and specialty chemicals and continue to grow our onshore manufacturing capabilities to deliver innovative solutions to our customers," said Gaurab Chakrabarti, MD, PhD, CEO and Co-Founder at Solugen. "SOCMA's resources, advocacy, and network will be invaluable as we strengthen our efforts to support critical industries like energy and defense. We look forward to collaborating with industry leaders to drive meaningful advancements in the specialty chemicals sector."

"We know that SOCMA and its members share an intense curiosity about how their businesses can adapt to meet new trends," said Evan Zall, President of Longview Strategies. "That's a shared trait at Longview Strategies and among our clients as we work together to successfully navigate the ESG landscape. Whether keeping pace with global regulations or seeking to stand out as leaders in sustainability, there are outstanding opportunities for manufacturers to take charge of their future."

SOCMA concluded 2024 with strong growth, welcoming 23 new members throughout the year.

About SOCMA: SOCMA is the only U.S.-based trade association dedicated to the specialty chemicals industry. Visit https://www.socma.org.

