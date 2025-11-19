SOCMA Welcomes Seven New Members Representing Innovation Across Specialty Chemicals

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) announces seven new members joining in 2025 and 2026:

2025 Manufacturer Members:

Bedoukian Research Inc ., a supplier of specialty aroma and flavor ingredients and semi chemicals used in biochemical pheromones.

"SOCMA membership will provide opportunities to support our ongoing mission, responsible sourcing, and focus on sustainability, and we look forward to engaging with SOCMA in their mission and vision for safe operational excellence and legislative and regulatory advocacy, specifically TSCA reform," said Dr. Catherine Croke, Director, Regulatory & EHS.

Ereztech , a provider of organometallic precursor R&D and manufacturing services.

"We rejoined SOCMA as part of our transition from a specialty distributor to a full-scale U.S. manufacturer, and with our new facility now operational, we're committed to aligning with the industry's best practices in safety, operational excellence, and production efficiency," said Roman Rytov, Chief Executive Officer.

2026 Manufacturer Members:

Catalynt , a certified woman-owned custom manufacturing and packaging service provider in North America.

"Joining SOCMA felt like a natural step for Catalynt Solutions because it reflects how we show up for our customers and for the industry every day. The advocacy, technical insights, and peer connections SOCMA provides are already helping us think differently and plan smarter," said Jennifer Calvery, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development.

Catexel Nease , specializing in hydrotropes and performance chemicals.

"Catexel Nease has rejoined SOCMA because its mission aligns with our commercial growth strategy, and we believe SOCMA's advocacy, regulatory insights, and operational excellence initiatives will foster a safer, more informed environment for both our operations and our customers," said Scott Lytle, Chief Executive Officer.

2025 Affiliate Members:

Actalent , offering customizable laboratory and technical services.

"A SOCMA membership is incredibly valuable as it provides access to all the key players in the Specialty Chemical Industry, and Actalent looks forward to complementing SOCMA's well established peer network, building new client relationships, and collaborating with other member companies," said Joel Salzman, Business Development Consultant.

Coreshell Technologies , specializing in advanced battery component technology for lithium-ion batteries.

2026 Affiliate Member:

L.E.K. Consulting , a global management consulting firm.

"We are pleased to join SOCMA's community of specialty chemical leaders, and as a member, L.E.K. looks forward to engaging with industry peers, sharing insights on emerging trends, and contributing to discussions shaping the future of innovation and growth across the chemical sector," said Stephanie McGuiness, Business Development Manager.

"These new members represent the evolving landscape of specialty chemicals," said Vera Stoeva, Interim President & CEO of SOCMA. "From organometallics and battery technologies to sustainable ingredients and strategic consulting, they bring diverse capabilities that strengthen innovation across our industry."

About SOCMA: SOCMA is the only U.S.-based trade association dedicated to the specialty chemicals industry. Visit https://www.socma.org/.

