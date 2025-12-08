ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) today announced that Jenn Klein, an accomplished association executive with more than 25 years of government affairs and industry leadership experience, has been selected as the organization's next President & Chief Executive Officer after a national search. Klein will assume the role on January 12, 2026.

SOCMA Announces Jenn Klein as Incoming President & Chief Executive Officer

"Jenn is the right leader for SOCMA at the right time", said Mara Gliozzi, SOCMA Board Chair. "She is a visionary, collaborative leader with a deep understanding of our industry and a strong record of results. She has built meaningful partnerships throughout her career and strengthened every organization she's led. The Board is confident she will bring that same focus, discipline, and enthusiasm to SOCMA."

Klein currently serves as President of the Ohio Chemistry Technology Council (OCTC), where she has led more than a decade of strategic growth, strengthened advocacy, and expanded member value. Under her leadership, OCTC's membership increased by 85%, and organizational assets rose by 71%, positioning the council for long-term financial stability and enhanced industry influence.

"I'm honored to lead SOCMA at this crucial time in history," said Klein. "Specialty and batch manufacturers embody the very best of American manufacturing. We make essential products, fuel innovation, and keep supply chains moving. SOCMA's members need a predictable regulatory environment and strong support from policymakers. I will champion those priorities and ensure that North America remains the global standard for safe, innovative, and reliable chemical manufacturing."

Throughout her career, Klein has earned a reputation for strategic leadership, collaborative problem-solving, and deep policy expertise. At OCTC, she modernized governance practices, implemented enhanced financial and administrative controls, and built a high-performing team focused on advocacy, communications, events, and member service. She has also been a trusted voice for the chemistry sector in state and national policy discussions, leveraging strong relationships across government, industry, and peer associations.

Before joining OCTC, Klein held senior roles at Chesapeake Energy, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, and the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, as well as earlier positions in the Ohio Senate and New York State Assembly. Her career reflects a sustained commitment to advancing policies that support innovation, economic growth, and responsible industry operations.

Klein's appointment reflects the Board's commitment to strong, steady leadership and comes at a meaningful moment as SOCMA transitions into its next chapter with renewed energy and strategic direction.

About SOCMA

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is the only U.S.-based trade association dedicated solely to the specialty and batch chemical industry. SOCMA strengthens and empowers chemical manufacturers through federal and state advocacy, compliance and regulatory resources, commercial networking, and industry programs that drive operational excellence and support member success.

