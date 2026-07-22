Compass Connections, A21, Clear Channel Outdoor and Union Pacific Launch Anti-Human Trafficking Billboard Campaign

Timed to coincide with the 2026 World Cup, the campaign highlights how large-scale global sporting events can intensify the risk of human trafficking, creating opportunities for traffickers to exploit and control people through forced labor and sexual exploitation. Displayed via billboards across 25 U.S. markets, the "Can You See Me?" campaign seeks to shine a light on the realities of human trafficking and inform both victims and the broader public about resources available to help. The campaign runs through July 31, the day after World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on July 30, which is recognized annually to raise global awareness about human trafficking.

"Human trafficking requires increased public awareness to inspire meaningful action and support victims, which is why we are deeply committed to this campaign and the partnerships that bring real-world attention to this critical issue," said Scott Wells, CEO of Clear Channel Outdoor. "Since 2012, we've used our printed and digital billboards to reach targeted audiences and drive large-scale awareness about human trafficking. We are honored to be entrusted with expanding this campaign nationwide and to collaborate with our partners, ensuring A21 and Compass Connections can continue their vital work helping survivors reclaim their freedom and reunite with their families."

"Major events provide valuable opportunities to amplify public awareness, educate residents and visitors about human trafficking, and encourage the safe reporting of suspected exploitation. Increased visibility and coordinated outreach can help communities recognize potential warning signs and better understand how to respond," said Tiffany Taylor, Executive Director of Call Center Operations at Compass Connections. "We hope these billboards raise awareness of the pervasive nature of this issue and empower individuals with the knowledge and resources needed to identify victims who may have experienced human trafficking and take action by contacting the hotline."

Compass Connections launched as the new operator of the National Human Trafficking Hotline in December 2025, marking its first partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor on this initiative. Previous iterations of Anti-Human Trafficking campaigns have shown measurable impacts on the number of calls to the hotline and requests by victims for help. New data from Compass following the campaign's launch found that during the "Can You See Me?" campaign, the National Human Trafficking Hotline received over 600 signals to report potential trafficking situations, suspicious activities and request linkage to resources originating from the campaign cities, highlighting continued community engagement with the Hotline.

All partners of the "Can You See Me?" campaign convened today at a press event in San Antonio, Texas, to highlight the initiative's impact and the increase in hotline calls and rescues during the June-to-July campaign period. Held at The Pearl, the event brought together sponsors alongside local, state, and federal law enforcement representatives.

"With efforts like the "Can You See Me?" campaign, Texans are coming together to lead the fight against human trafficking," said Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott. "This heroic effort will raise awareness and inspire action across our state. The presence of A21, and now Compass Connections, here in San Antonio strengthens our shared commitment to protect the most vulnerable and end this heinous crime."

"Human trafficking thrives in silence, but awareness is one of the most powerful ways we can disrupt it. Asking the question, 'Can you see me?' invites each of us to recognize the signs of exploitation and choose to respond," said Nick Caine, CEO at A21. "Public awareness is essential to supporting victims, which is why billboards and other outdoor displays are vital tools in the fight against human trafficking."

"We all share a responsibility to uphold human rights and protect the most vulnerable in our communities," said Liisa Lawson Stark, vice president-Public Affairs, Union Pacific Railroad. "We are proud to join our partners in raising awareness and equipping communities with information that can help identify and prevent trafficking. If you see something, say something."

To learn more about the resources available for identifying and reporting suspicious activity, visit the National Human Trafficking Hotline or www.a21.org.

About Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) is at the forefront of driving innovation in the out-of-home advertising industry. Our dynamic advertising platform is broadening the pool of advertisers using its medium through the expansion of digital billboards and displays and the integration of data analytics and programmatic capabilities that deliver measurable campaigns that are simpler to buy. By leveraging the scale, reach and flexibility of our diverse portfolio of assets, we connect advertisers with millions of consumers every month.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.

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SOURCE Clear Channel Outdoor