COMPASS DATACENTERS' "EXTENDING THE LADDER" PODCAST LAUNCHES WOMEN AND SUSTAINABILITY EPISODE

News provided by

Compass Datacenters

13 Jun, 2023, 13:36 ET

Host Nancy Novak and Equinix's Brittany Marley Discuss Sustainability

DALLAS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Datacenters has launched a new episode of its popular podcast "Extending the Ladder" featuring a discussion about women's vital role in sustainability initiatives. The episode, which is available today, features host Nancy Novak, Compass' Chief Innovation Officer, in a one-on-one discussion with Brittany Marley, Equinix's Senior Global Client Executive, Platform Alliances.

"Five percent of CEOs are women, but women make up 50% of our population. When you don't have women involved in leadership roles and they don't have a seat at the table, you are missing half the story and half the solution. This is especially true when considering the fight for more sustainable business practices," said Nancy Novak.

Novak added, "Sustainability is not a puzzle for one person to solve. There are opportunities at every level, from individual and grassroots contributions to wide-reaching corporate initiatives. Brittany is the perfect person to discuss how the industry can and should promote the part women play in sustainability."

In addition to her senior role at Equinix, Marley is a founding member of Chief, a private network built to drive more women into positions of power and keep them there. Chief is the only organization specifically designed for senior women leaders to strengthen their leadership journey, cross-pollinate ideas across industries, and affect change from the top-down.

To watch this new episode of "Extending the Ladder" and for an archive of prior episodes, visit www.compassdatacenters.com/compass-u/extending-the-ladder.

About Compass Datacenters
Compass makes lives better by providing the world's technology leaders a secure place to plug in wherever they grow. We provide custom, move-in ready data centers from edge deployments to core facilities serving hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers. Since our inception, we have embraced sustainability with the efficient use of land, green energy, water-free cooling and building materials. Our campus approach empowers customers with easily scalable capacity, high levels of control and ultimate flexibility with the long-term perspective and financial strength of private investors, RedBird Capital Partners, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and the Azrieli Group. For more information, visit www.compassdatacenters.com.

SOURCE Compass Datacenters

Also from this source

COMPASS DATACENTERS' "HORIZONS" VIDEO SERIES EXPLORES NATURAL LANGUAGE PROCESSING AND CHATGPT

Compass Datacenters' CIO Nancy Novak Wins Infrastructure Masons Luminary Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.