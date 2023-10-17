COMPASS DATACENTERS' "HORIZONS" VIDEO SERIES EXPLORES 5G's TRANSFORMATIVE IMPACT

News provided by

Compass Datacenters

17 Oct, 2023, 09:05 ET

5G Expert Joshua Ness Discusses How Enhanced Connectivity Will Be a Catalyst for Jobs, Innovation, Bridging the Digital Divide and More

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Datacenters has launched a new episode of its popular video series "Horizons," with a special focus on 5G's transformative impact. In this episode, Joshua Ness, Emerging Technology Director and former Senior Manager at Verizon 5G Labs, discusses connectivity's major leap forward and its impact on our lives.

"While previous generations of cellular technology added incremental improvements to connectivity, 5G represents a complete reconstruction of the network making it possible to benefit from high-bandwidth, low-latency, ultra-reliable connectivity. This has implications for so many aspects of the way organizations do business and the way people live their lives, and it paves the way for completely new types of interface technologies," said Ness.

Ness added: "In the business world, 5G will be a major driver of innovation for new revenue streams, augmenting worker productivity and creating new jobs. It will also be a game-changer for reducing the digital divide not only in the U.S. but around the world."

Compass Datacenters' Horizons video series brings together experts from a variety of fields to discuss how our lives will be impacted by internet-based technology. Featuring guests drawn from the worlds of business, science, IT, academia and the media, each episode explores emerging trends having dramatic impacts on the way we work, communicate and entertain ourselves.

Past episodes of the video series have featured experts such as Lev Lesokhin, Technology Product Strategist; Scott Latham, Ph.D. from UMass Lowell Manning School of Business; Scott Steinberg from Intl. Association for Business Development; Digital Sociologist Dr. Julie Albright; Donna Wertalik from Pamplin College of Business; Brandon Valeriano, Ph.D. from Marine Corps University; and Kayla Green, former Head of Cross Channel Strategy and Marketing Insights at Riot Games.

To watch this new episode of "Horizons" and for an archive of prior episodes, visit https://www.horizonsbycompass.com. To learn more about Joshua Ness and his areas of expertise, visit http://joshuaness.com.

About Compass Datacenters
Compass Datacenters, one of Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest growing companies, designs and constructs data centers for some of the world's largest hyperscalers and cloud providers on campuses across the globe. Our corporate culture is predicated on continual improvement and innovation and has enabled us to marry technology with modern manufacturing methods to enhance our ability to consistently deliver our customer's projects faster, with no sacrifices in quality. Since our inception, our sustainability efforts have encompassed the entire data center from its design to its post-delivery performance, including the efficient use of land, water-free cooling and a focus on Green House Gas reduction in the materials used to build our facilities and in their operation. Compass embraces a long-term perspective with the financial strength of investors Brookfield Infrastructure and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

SOURCE Compass Datacenters

Also from this source

COMPASS DATACENTERS' "EXTENDING THE LADDER" PODCAST GOES TO COLLEGE

Compass Datacenters has launched a new episode of its popular podcast "Extending the Ladder" about the experiences young women have in STEM and...

EY Announces Chris Crosby of Compass Datacenters as an Entrepreneur of the Year® 2023 Southwest Award Winner

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) has announced that Chris Crosby, CEO of Compass Datacenters, has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Southwest...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.