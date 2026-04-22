Compass Datacenters' Nationwide Survey Finds America's Digital Dust Bunnies Have Multiplied -- And They All Live in a Data Center

DALLAS, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are storing more digital data than ever, yet a new nationwide survey from Compass Datacenters finds that most remain unclear about how digital storage works and are becoming increasingly anxious about managing it. According to the 2026 Delete Digital Dust Bunnies® survey, despite 98% of Americans using digital services daily, nearly one-in-three (30%) still believe they "rarely or never" interact with a data center, the physical infrastructure powering nearly every online activity.

The Emotional Cost The Avoidance Factor Real money. For digital waste.

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While 80% of the adults surveyed recognize the term "data center," the findings reveal a profound disconnect between understanding what data centers do and how much they rely on them.

Digital Clutter Is Growing and So Is the Stress That Comes with It

The survey reveals that digital clutter is emerging as a significant source of frustration and anxiety:

57% of respondents admit to holding more files than they need.

41% experience negative emotions — anxiety, stress, or frustration — when managing digital storage.

33% report feeling overwhelmed by the process, a sentiment highest among Gen X and younger generations.

43% confess to procrastinating on cleaning out their digital files.

When asked what they would prefer to do instead of cleaning out their digital files, Americans did not hold back:

60% would prefer to wash dishes.

20% would rather visit the dentist.

11% would rather run a 5K race.

The Price of Digital Clutter

Americans are paying real money to store digital waste, with younger generations "buying their way out" of practicing good digital hygiene.

38% of Americans currently pay for monthly digital storage subscriptions.

51% admit they have more data stored than they need.

1 in 7 Gen Z respondents believe over half of their stored data is complete "waste."

"Digital files often fall into an 'out of sight, out of mind' mindset," said viral social sensation Barbara Costello, also known as Brunch with Babs. "While they may not clutter our physical spaces, 'digital dust' still uses real-world energy and systems. It can build up faster than we realize and comes with costs we can't ignore."

Who Struggles the Most? Gen Z, Women, and Busy Households

The burden of digital waste is not felt equally: Gen Z and women reported the highest levels of anxiety regarding storage management. Conversely, higher-income households, parents with children at home, and those who already pay for storage are most likely to say they have more data than they need.

A Growing Infrastructure Story Behind the Scenes

Despite our daily reliance on "the cloud," only 69% of Americans recognize data centers as the physical engine powering their digital lives. This disconnect hides a growing environmental challenge: the massive volume of unused files and digital waste sitting idle on servers. Because this "waste" requires constant power and cooling to maintain, mindful digital consumption has become a critical part of the sustainability conversation.

About Delete Digital Dust Bunnies

Delete Digital Dust Bunnies is a Compass Datacenters initiative designed to promote mindful digital habits and reduce "digital waste." The campaign is supported by industry leaders, including RK Industries, Schneider Electric, Siemens and Vertiv, whose expertise in engineering, power, cooling, and reducing waste helps enable a more efficient and responsible digital ecosystem.

"At Compass, we are committed to zero waste — from our construction sites to our servers," said CEO and founder Chris Crosby. "Tidy, sustainable spaces foster better outcomes. While we build the most efficient facilities possible, the most sustainable data is the data we don't need to store in the first place."

To calculate your lifetime digital storage costs and learn tips for digital organization, visit www.deletedigitaldustbunnies.com.

Survey Methodology

The 2026 Digital Dust Bunnies survey was conducted by Povaddo from February 2-11, 2026, among 1,012 U.S. adults. Data is weighed by gender, age, and religion to reflect the general population.

About Compass Datacenters

Compass Datacenters, one of Inc. Magazine's 5000 fastest growing companies, designs and constructs data centers for some of the world's largest hyperscalers and cloud providers on campuses across the globe. Our corporate culture is predicated on continual improvement and innovation and has enabled us to marry technology with modern manufacturing methods to enhance our ability to consistently deliver our customers' projects faster, with no sacrifices in quality. Since our inception, our sustainability efforts have encompassed the entire data center from its design to its post-delivery performance, including the efficient use of land, water-free cooling and a focus on Green House Gas reduction in the materials used to build our facilities and in their operation. Compass embraces a long-term perspective with the financial strength of investors in Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and Brookfield Infrastructure.

Campaign Media Partners

RK

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

SOURCE Compass Datacenters