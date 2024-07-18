COMPASS SURGICAL PARTNERS APPOINTS DARCY SMITH CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER

RALEIGH, N.C., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Surgical Partners (Compass), a leading, independent, full-service ambulatory surgery center (ASC) development and management partner, today announced the appointment of Darcy Smith, SPHR as Chief People Officer (CPO), reporting to Chief Executive Officer DJ Hill.

As Compass's inaugural CPO, Smith's expertise and leadership in talent acquisition, development, and engagement positions the company for continued success during a pivotal growth phase. Fueling this growth are expansive partnerships with major health systems, which are working with Compass to develop ambulatory surgery center networks. Compass is scaling operations and hiring additional staff throughout 2024 to support new ASCs in its nationwide portfolio.

"I am passionate about creating supportive, dynamic workplaces where everyone feels valued and thrives," said Compass Surgical Partners CPO Darcy Smith. "I look forward to helping the Compass team continue to improve the lives of patients and providers as the company scales, adds new ASCs to its growing national portfolio, recruits new talent, and grows existing talent."

"At our core, Compass is a services organization, and the value we bring to our ASC partnerships comes from our people — their expertise, experience, and the processes they create," said Compass Surgical Partners CEO DJ Hill. "We look forward to Darcy's leadership as we continue to recruit, develop, and retain top talent in the competitive healthcare market."

Smith's experience and educational background uniquely position her to drive strategic human resources initiatives that support teams working to deliver high-quality ambulatory surgical care as Compass grows. She brings more than 25 years of experience in human resources and organizational development to the role. Most recently, she served as CPO for private equity-backed company Custom Ink, where she played a key role in scaling the business. Under her leadership, the 2,000-employee company was named "Top 100 Places to Work" by Fortune Magazine.

Smith brings extensive healthcare industry experience to her CPO role at Compass. At Highmark Health, she spearheaded the integration planning of two large companies. Smith's earlier experience at Empire Vision Centers (now VisionWorks) involved leading HR initiatives that significantly improved operational efficiency and employee engagement. Throughout her career, Smith has led HR work streams in numerous mergers and acquisitions, ensuring seamless integrations and achieving significant cost reductions and revenue enhancements. Colleagues appreciate her entrepreneurial approach and collaborative leadership style.

About Compass Surgical Partners

Compass Surgical Partners is a leading, independent, full-service ambulatory surgery center (ASC) development and management partner, representing a nationwide portfolio of joint ventures with health systems and physicians. Its experienced leadership team has developed more than 250 ASCs over the past three decades, making it the partner of choice for high-performance ASCs. Differentiated by its proven track record of success and its agile, aligned operating model, Compass Surgical Partners aims to create strong partnerships that improve the lives of patients and providers. Learn more at www.compass-sp.com.

Media Contact

Erin Masercola

[email protected]

(919) 593-3805

SOURCE Compass Surgical Partners