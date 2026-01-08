Compassion Doesn't Follow a Calendar: Toys for Tots Reflects on 2025 and Renews Year-Round Mission of Providing Hope and Joy to Children in Need

TRIANGLE, Va., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2025, the Marine Toys for Tots Program once again proved that compassion doesn't follow a calendar. Fueled by the remarkable generosity of the American people, nearly 880 local chapters, National Corporate Partners, fellow non-profits, local businesses and organizations, and tens of thousands of devoted volunteers, Toys for Tots remained steadfast in its mission to be a year-round force for good.

From small towns to major cities, the Marine Toys for Tots Program provided support throughout 2025—distributing toys, books, and other gifts through initiatives such as the Literacy Program, Foster Care Program, Disaster Response and Recovery Program, and its annual Holiday Campaign. These efforts reflect the belief that compassion doesn't follow a calendar and that children deserve comfort, joy, and encouragement in every season of the year.

During the spring and summer months, Toys for Tots partnered with other non-profits to host special distributions that brought hope to disadvantaged children during times when support was needed most. Whether offering emotional comfort to children whose families were impacted by natural disasters, providing resources to children navigating the Foster Care System, or distributing educational books and materials to Title I funded schools, the Program ensured that its mission extended well beyond Christmastime. Each distribution was more than an event—it was a reminder to children that they are valued, remembered, and cared for by their communities.

During its annual Holiday Campaign, which serves as the cornerstone of these year-round efforts, local chapters worked tirelessly to collect donations, organize events, and deliver gifts directly to disadvantaged children. Marines, civilian Coordinators, and volunteers joined forces with schools, churches, civic groups, and community organizations to ensure that every child had at least one gift to open on Christmas morning. Toys for Tots is still finalizing their 2025 Holiday Campaign results, but early totals are already showing they are on track to reach over 10 million children in need.

These grassroots efforts transformed gymnasiums into toy warehouses, parking lots into distribution centers, and local businesses into hubs of generosity. The sights and sounds of these moments—rows of toys, families gathering with anticipation, and volunteers working shoulder to shoulder—captured the true spirit of the season and demonstrated the power of communities united in kindness.

"The compassion and commitment we witnessed in 2025 were truly inspiring," said Lieutenant General Laster, CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Each contribution—whether a single toy or a large donation—helped transform moments of hardship into promises of brighter futures for children who needed hope and comfort the most," General Laster continued. "We are profoundly grateful for the generosity that continues to drive our mission forward."

As Toys for Tots enters 2026, the Program renews its pledge to turn compassion into action. Every gift placed in a child's hands is more than a toy—it is a message of hope, a reminder that they are valued, and a spark that brightens their future.

"The New Year offers us a chance to strengthen our purpose, expand our reach to serve more children in need, and unite as one force for good," said Lieutenant General Laster. "With the continued support of our donors and volunteers, I am confident we can reach even more children and families this year."

Throughout 2026, the mission will remain clear: generosity must extend beyond the holiday season. Through the collective efforts of donors and volunteers, Toys for Tots will continue to bring joy and hope to children nationwide—one toy, one smile, and one heart at a time.

