Marine Toys for Tots Launches Annual Giving TOYSday Campaign to Deliver Joy to Disadvantaged Children This Holiday Season

TRIANGLE, Va., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the world comes together for Giving Tuesday—a day built on generosity and meaningful impact. At Toys for Tots, we're turning it into Giving TOYSday—the perfect moment to rally support for our Program's mission of delivering toys and hope to children who might otherwise go without.

For millions of disadvantaged children, Christmas morning arrives without a single present under the tree—a heartbreaking reality that no child should have to experience. Rising costs and economic hardships are forcing parents and guardians to choose between basic necessities and the joy of watching their child's face light up on Christmas morning, knowing that Santa didn't forget them. These families aren't distant strangers—they're our neighbors, coworkers, and friends.

"It's a heartbreaking reality when families can't afford Christmas presents for their children. For parents and guardians struggling to make ends meet, Toys for Tots offers more than something tangible—it offers relief and reassurance. The simple act of unwrapping a toy gives children a moment of joy and reminds them that they are cared for," said Lieutenant General James B. Laster, USMC (Retired), President & CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Our supporters help our mission of providing a sense of comfort—every gift donated today on Giving TOYSday tells a child they're remembered and gives families hope when they need it most. this holiday season."

For 78 years, Toys for Tots has delivered more than 708 million toys, books, and games to 314 million disadvantaged children across the country. What began as a simple act of kindness—one local chapter supporting 5,000 children in Los Angeles County—has grown into a nationwide tradition rooted in the belief that every child deserves to feel the magic of Christmas. Today, nearly 900 local Toys for Tots Chapters are working around the clock to collect, sort, and distribute gifts to children in their communities.

With need at record levels, the Program urgently needs the public's support to meet this year's demand. Every dollar given has the power to change a child's story. This Giving TOYSday, your generosity can do more than brighten a single holiday—it can ignite resilience, joy, and confidence that last well beyond the season.

"What makes Giving TOYSday so powerful is the generosity of the American people," said Lieutenant General Laster. "That's our Nation coming together to ensure children feel the magic of Christmas. It's that spirit of giving that has sustained Toys for Tots for nearly eight decades, and it's what carries this mission forward for generations to come."

Toys for Tots is more than a holiday tradition—it's a lifeline for families and a testament to what communities can accomplish when they unite with purpose. From the first donated toy in 1947 to the 708 million gifts shared since, the mission has never wavered: to ensure no child is forgotten at Christmas. Giving TOYSday is an opportunity to carry that legacy forward—transforming compassion into action and making sure every child experiences the joy they deserve.

Join us today in the spirit of generosity and help guarantee that children in need unwrap the magic of the season. To learn more or donate, please visit www.toysfortots.org.

