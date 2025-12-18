Help Marine Toys for Tots Bring Hope, Belonging, and Brighter Futures to Children in Need This Christmas

TRIANGLE, Va., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the festive season approaches, the Toys for Tots Program is once again rallying communities nationwide to ensure that children in need feel the magic of Christmas morning. For families facing economic hardship or life's uncertainties, the holidays can bring more worry than wonder—but Toys for Tots' Holiday Campaign offers a chance to change that story. Every gift donated carries the power to transform a season of struggle into a season of light for disadvantaged children.

"While the holidays bring celebration for many, for parents and guardiansfacing life's unexpected circumstances, they can be shadowed by worry," shared Lieutenant General Jim Laster, USMC (Retired), CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Yet even in hardship, families hold onto the dream of giving their children a Christmas. With your support, we can deliver more than presents. We can deliver comfort in times of uncertainty and hope that shines in the darkest seasons."

That promise of comfort and hope is reflected in the story of Sergeant Christos Toromanides'. At just 13 years old, he received a diagnosis that would change his life: acinic cell carcinoma, an extremely rare form of pediatric cancer. Throughout his hospital stay, Sergeant Toromanides faced uncertainty and isolation. But thanks to the generosity of Toys for Tots donors that December, a simple gift became a new promise for Sergeant Toromanides

Marines from the local Toys for Tots Chapter, in full Dress Blues, visited the children's ward to brighten the holiday for kids spending Christmas away from home. Sergeant Toromanides, then a young teen with no knowledge of the Marine Corps or the Toys for Tots Program, was stunned when a Marine Sergeant walked into his room and placed a Christmas gift in his hands.

"I had no idea who they were or what Toys for Tots was," he recalled. "But I remember thinking—wow, you guys are in the military, and you're giving out toys? It was one of those moments where I just wanted to know more."

That simple act of kindness captured the essence of Toys for Tots—a reminder that no child should feel forgotten, especially during the holidays. What Sergeant Toromanides received that Christmas wasn't just a toy; it was proof that hope endures, even in the most difficult times.

In 2016, Sergeant Toromanides enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and has been cancer-free for 14 years. His journey has come full circle, and he credits it all to that one moment of connection—thanks to his local Toys for Tots Chapter and the generosity of donors.

Sergeant Toromanides' journey is a powerful reminder of what Toys for Tots is truly about—and what its supporters make possible. The Program provides more than holiday cheer; it restores hope, dignity, and a sense of belonging to children when they need it most. One small act of kindness—a single present handed to a child in a hospital room—sparked a lifelong calling to serve.

That is the quiet, extraordinary impact a donation can make. Behind every toy, book, or game is a story waiting to unfold—a future waiting to be shaped. When supporters stand with Toys for Tots, they help write new chapters in children's lives, filled with possibility, purpose, and the assurance that someone cares.

