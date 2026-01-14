L.E.K. Consulting Announces Seven Promotions to Partner

BOSTON and LONDON, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global strategy consultancy L.E.K. Consulting has elected seven new partners, effective January 1, 2026. The promotions recognize the expertise, leadership and impact these individuals bring to clients across industries and geographies, helping organizations address significant challenges and make critical strategic and operational decisions that drive long-term value.

"We are pleased to announce our newest L.E.K. partners and recognize their outstanding contributions to our clients," said Clay Heskett, L.E.K.'s Global Managing Partner. "These leaders consistently deliver meaningful value creation, demonstrate deep collaboration with client teams, and exemplify the excellence, curiosity, and problem-solving that define L.E.K.'s culture. We congratulate them on this achievement and look forward to the important role they will continue to play in driving great outcomes for our clients and shaping the future of our firm."

The new partners include:

Sébastien Beausoleil is a member of L.E.K.'s Operations Consulting practice, based in the Paris office. He advises private equity investors and corporate leaders on operational due diligence, post-deal value creation and large-scale transformation programs. Beausoleil works closely with management teams to translate diligence insights into actionable plans that deliver sustainable performance improvement across a range of industries. He holds a master's degree in management from NEOMA Business School in France and is a Certified Internal Auditor.

Knute Gailor is a member of L.E.K.'s Industrials practice, based in the Boston office. He advises distribution and building products clients on go-to-market strategy, shareholder value creation, portfolio strategy and M&A. Gailor has deep expertise in revenue growth, commercial strategy and digital maturity across industrial end markets. He holds a B.A. from Hamilton College and is a licensed residential and commercial general contractor.

Will Garrigues is a member of L.E.K.'s Agribusiness and Chemicals practices, based in the San Francisco office. He advises private equity investors and industrial companies on growth strategy and transaction support across the agribusiness value chain. Garrigues has deep expertise in crop inputs, produce, food ingredients and industrial biotechnology. He holds an A.B. in biomechanical engineering from Harvard University and a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from Duke University.

Anshul Gupta is a member of L.E.K.'s Retail and Consumer practice, based in the New York office. He advises corporate and private equity clients on growth strategies and M&A, with a particular focus on the food and beverage sector. Gupta has deep expertise across protein, seafood, snacking and other food categories, helping clients identify value creation opportunities and navigate complex market dynamics. He holds an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth and dual B.S. degrees in supply chain management and accounting from the University of Maryland.

Trenton Pantaleoni is a member of L.E.K.'s Healthcare Services and Private Equity practices, based in the San Francisco office. He advises financial sponsors and healthcare companies on transaction support, portfolio company value creation and growth strategy. Pantaleoni has deep expertise across payer, provider and healthcare IT sectors, including Medicare Advantage, value-based care and healthcare technology-enabled services. He holds a B.A. in business economics from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Sam Shapiro is a member of L.E.K.'s Food & Beverage and Pricing practices, based in the New York office. He specializes in advising clients on growth strategy, revenue growth management and transaction support, including pricing strategy, trade optimization and consumer research. Shapiro works with corporate and private equity clients on both buy- and sell-side engagements across the food and beverage value chain. He holds a B.S. in economics from the University of Chicago.

Brian Zapf is a member of L.E.K.'s Operations & Supply Chain practice, based in Chicago. He works with clients across industrials, consumer products, retail and healthcare to improve end-to-end supply chain performance, advising on strategy, operating model design and performance improvement. Zapf specializes in helping leadership teams translate strategy into practical execution that delivers measurable results. He holds a B.A. in economics and film from Northwestern University.

