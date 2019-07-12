Competition at the National Veterans Wheelchair Games starts today, providing vital physical and mental rehabilitation opportunities for athletes

VA research and clinical experience verify that physical activity is important to maintaining good health, speeding recovery and improving overall quality of life. For many injured Veterans, the Wheelchair Games provide their first exposure to wheelchair athletics.

"Every year, our members look forward to this event for the adaptive sports competition and the chance to reconnect with peers," said David Zurfluh, a disabled Air Force Veteran and national president of PVA, who himself will compete this week. "The PVA mission is to ensure Veterans with disabilities have the same life experiences as everyone else, and co-hosting this event certainly delivers on that mission."

"This week we have veterans of all ages and abilities competing in the NVWG, from Korean War Veterans, to recently injured Veterans who will attend their first adaptive sports event of this scale," said David Tostenrude, VA Director for the Games. "These Veterans have been through intense rehabilitation and training, and will showcase their athletic ability and competitive spirit."

The multi-event sports competition is being held at Kentucky International Convention Center and is open to U.S. military Veterans who use wheelchairs for sports competition due to spinal cord injuries, amputations or certain neurological problems, and who receive care at VA medical facilities or military treatment centers.

Veterans will compete in 20 different events throughout the week, including archery, billiards, bowling, cycling, track, field, wheelchair rugby, wheelchair basketball, and more. The annual Kids Day event for local children with disabilities will take place Saturday, July 13 at noon at the Convention Center.

All events are free and open to the public. No tickets are required. For a complete schedule of events and additional information about the National Veterans Wheelchair Games, visit wheelchairgames.org. Follow #NVWG on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Paralyzed Veterans of America is the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or disease. For more than 70 years, the organization has ensured that veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitored their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funded research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Learn more at pva.org.

Contact: Liz Deakin

Email: LizD@pva.org

Phone: 202-416-7627

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America

Related Links

https://www.pva.org

