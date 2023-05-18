Competition Law Expert Stefan Nigam Joins TransPerfect Legal Solutions

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS), a global provider of e-discovery and legal technology solutions for law firms and general counsel, today announced the hiring of Stefan Nigam as EMEA Director of Consulting and Information Governance.

Bringing extensive expertise to TransPerfect, Nigam's background includes advising on UK and EU cross-border merger control and antitrust investigations while practicing at Allen & Overy, a global top 20 law firm.

Nigam was part of the Allen & Overy team acting to secure worldwide merger clearances for Refinitiv's $27B acquisition by the London Stock Exchange Group, following Phase II investigations by the European Commission and the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore. He was also involved with the firm's legal technology innovation hub, Fuse, where he worked on developing proprietary, client-facing technology to facilitate the merger control process.

Most recently, Nigam served as corporate counsel at global sports-betting technology provider Kambi, where he helped build the company's legal and regulatory functions.

Based in TLS's European headquarters in London, Nigam will take a leadership role in consulting law firms and corporate legal departments to develop technology-based solutions to improve day-to-day workflows and solve complex legal problems. While his focus will be on competition law matters, his skill set will significantly benefit other areas and practice groups.

Nigam stated, "TLS has an international reputation for best-in-class legal technology services and solutions. I'm excited to leverage my private practice and in-house legal experience to further benefit the company's clients, particularly in the competition law space."

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, "With AI solutions taking on greater importance in the legal industry, it is an auspicious time for TransPerfect to welcome Stefan to the team. Antitrust is a data-intensive area—and our clients will greatly benefit from his expertise."

About TransPerfect Legal Solutions

TransPerfect Legal Solutions (TLS) is an industry leader in global legal support. Founded in 1992, TLS offers a full suite of services, including forensic technology and consulting, e-discovery and early data assessment, managed review and legal staffing, language services, deposition and trial support, and paper discovery and production. With offices in more than 140 cities across six continents, TLS is a trusted partner for every Am Law 200 and Global 100 law firm, as well as the majority of Fortune 500 corporate legal departments. For more information, visit www.transperfectlegal.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in more than 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

