MPC Paris Oversees VFX and Picture Post-Production for Netflix's Néro the Assassin

TransPerfect-Owned Studio Supports Creative Vision for Eight-Part Original Series

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced that its MPC Paris studio served as overall VFX supervisor, partial VFX producer, and lead picture post-production facility for Néro the Assassin, a new eight-part Netflix original series now streaming worldwide.

As lead vendor, MPC Paris delivered 238 VFX shots, including the creation of eight major assets, and completed the full picture post-production process across all eight episodes. In total, Néro the Assassin features 832 VFX shots created in collaboration with French partner studios Digital District and Cousin Bizarre.

MPC VFX Supervisor Arnaud Fouquet oversaw the show's visual effects, guiding the creative vision through five months of shooting and extended pre-production in France and Spain. More than 80 MPC artists contributed to building the city of Ségur, while partner studios handled key sequences including the city of Lamartine, CG weapons, blood effects, and fight choreography enhancements.

MPC Paris also managed picture post-production, including editing and final color grading, ensuring close collaboration with VFX teams and a consistent visual identity across all eight episodes.

"A series like this requires a very special kind of commitment—it's the equivalent of three feature films," said Fouquet. "I think we've all done an outstanding job, and we're proud of the images we created. I can't wait for audiences to discover Néro the Assassin."

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, "Our work on Néro the Assassin showcases MPC Paris' unique capacity to support ambitious creative visions for global audiences."

About MPC Paris

For nearly 40 years, MPC Paris has been a key player in Europe's visual effects industry. It supports studios, directors, and producers at every stage—from early prep to final delivery. With teams in Paris and Liège, MPC Paris places creative collaboration, technical precision, and production quality at the heart of everything it does. Recent projects include Emilia Pérez, Sous la Seine, Dracula, The Walking Dead, and Anatomy of a Fall. MPC is part of TransPerfect, the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. To learn more, please visit www.mpcvfx.com/en .

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 150 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

SOURCE TransPerfect