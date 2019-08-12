Competitive Range Solutions Appoints Lt. Gen. Ronnie D. Hawkins Jr. (USAF Ret.) to Board of Advisors

ALTON, Ill., Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Hawkins is an internationally respected subject matter expert on leadership, strategic planning, cybersecurity, information technologies and military matters, with almost four decades of business, military and academic development experience.

Mr. Hawkins is the former first Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters – Department of Defense Information Networks (DODIN), where he served as both the Commander of U.S. Cyber Command and the Department of Defense (DoD) Chief Information Officer (CIO).

During his active duty career, he commanded at all levels in the military including as the Director of Coalition Forces for multi-national forces in Baghdad, Iraq and Saudi Arabia. He also served as the Director of Command Control Systems and as the CIO for the Pacific Air Forces Command. Additionally, he commanded Cadet Squadron 24 at the U.S. Air Force Academy, and he was the commander for the U.S. Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corp (ROTC), Officer Training School (OTS), and Junior Reserve Officer Training Corp (JROTC).

Mr. Hawkins culminated his military career as the Director of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) at Ft. Meade, Maryland. In this latest role, he led a global organization of military and civilian personnel who planned, developed, delivered and operated joint, inter-operable, command and control capabilities and a global enterprise infrastructure in direct support of the President, Secretary of Defense, Joint Chiefs of Staff, Combatant Commanders, Department of Defense components and other mission partners across the full spectrum of operations.

As a member of the CRS Board of Advisors, Mr. Hawkins will serve as the DoD Strategic Advisor, providing CRS with valuable information on how to better serve the DoD.

"We are honored to appoint Mr. Hawkins to the CRS Board of Advisors. His expertise is respected by many, and his continued commitment to serving our country fully demonstrates CRS' values," said Noah Vasquez, CRS' Chief Executive Officer. "His extensive experience in both business leadership and information technology, paired with his understanding of warfighter needs, will greatly improve CRS' ability to provide quality mission support and technology solutions to our customers."

Competitive Range Solutions (CRS) is a Small Business Administration (SBA)-certified 8(a) firm and Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) founded in 2011. The company provides mission support and technology services with extensive experience deploying complex, IT-enabled and mission-essential capabilities serving the Federal Government. Competitive Range is aggressively committed to ensuring that customers can trust that they consistently deliver what they need when they need it. To learn more about CRS' mission and capabilities, visit http://www.getcrs.com.

