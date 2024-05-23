Complete Genomics opens U.S. supply chain to genomic sequencing customers through a new manufacturing facility at its San Jose, Calif. headquarters

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Genomics, a pioneering genomic sequencing company, recently welcomed vendors, suppliers, customers and employees to a May 17 grand opening celebration of its 10,115 square foot manufacturing facility at its headquarters in San Jose, California. The facility represents the company's inaugural U.S. supply chain, translating into faster delivery times for the company's customers who are researchers using next generation sequencing products to develop in-demand diagnostics and therapies for conditions including cancer, Alzheimer's, obesity, and others.

"Complete Genomics will integrate supply chain resources from California, the United States, and globally to provide more efficient and reliable local supply assurance for American customers," said David Liu, VP of Operation & Manufacturing at Complete Genomics.

The new facility houses Complete Genomics' research and development, engineering and ISO (International Organization for Standardization) manufacturing operations. The new facility will enable faster delivery of instruments to U.S. customers with the first DNBSEQ-G99* expected to be produced there in the second quarter of this year. Complete Genomics expects to finish and deliver dozens of DNBSEQ sequencers in 2024. A 2,766-square-foot reagent manufacturing facility is expected to begin operating in 2025.

"As we all learned during the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global supply chain can be disrupted. This local supply chain and manufacturing site will shorten the lead time and provide better support and customer experience," said Dr. Radoje (Rade) Drmanac, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Complete Genomics.

The grand opening event also featured the DNBSEQ-G800* and DNBSEQ-E25* sequencers. Complete Genomics was established in 2005 in a 10,500 square foot facility in Sunnyvale, California. In 2008, the company added a 66,000 square foot Mountain View site. In May 2017, Complete Genomics moved to its current 78,979 square foot location in San Jose, which also includes a warehousing facility.

Since the U.S. commercial launch of its DNBSEQ ™ sequencing product line in August 2022, Complete Genomics was recognized by the 2023 R&D 100 Awards in the analytical testing category for its ultra-high throughput sequencer aimed at making whole genome sequencing (WGS) affordable for every lab. In 2023, the DNBSEQ T20X2RS* was named "Next Generation Sequencing Solution of the Year" by the 2023 BioTech Breakthrough Awards.

Complete Genomics is a pioneering life sciences company that provides novel, end to end DNA sequencing solutions. It has been at the forefront of high throughput cost-effective sequencing technology development since its inception in 2005. Our products have powered over 7,600 publications across a wide array of applications. To learn more, visit www.completegenomics.com.

* For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

