ComplexCon 2025 Draws Record-Breaking 70,000 Attendees in Las Vegas - The Largest in Event History

Weekend Featured Return of VERZUZ, Performances from Young Thug, Yeat, Ken Carson, Peso Pluma, Central Cee, Clipse and 2hollis, Plus Exclusive Drops from over 400 Brands

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplexCon 2025 shattered records as the largest iteration of the festival to-date, bringing together more than 70,000 attendees and over 400 of today's leading brands across fashion, art, food, and innovation at the Las Vegas Convention Center for an unforgettable weekend celebrating the intersection of culture, creativity, and commerce.

The weekend marked the debut of Complex's new partnership with VERZUZ, the cultural phenomenon created by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland, kicking off the weekend of performances with a live battle featuring Cash Money Records vs. No Limit Records, which saw over eight million viewers on the live stream on Apple Music.

"Each year, ComplexCon continues to grow as a global platform for creativity and innovation. This year in Las Vegas, we reached record-breaking attendance and set a new benchmark for live experiences — uniting fans through music, fashion, and art. The return of VERZUZ elevated the festival even further, underscoring our commitment to pushing the boundaries of live events," said Aaron Levant, CEO of Complex.

The weekend's music lineup brought nonstop energy, with unforgettable performances from Young Thug, Yeat, Ken Carson,Peso Pluma, Central Cee, Clipse and 2hollis. Yeat surprised fans by bringing out Che, xaviersobased, Don Toliver, BNYX, Lil Yachty, Quavo, Sexyy Red, and Sheck Wes; 2hollis brought Nate Sib and Rommulus; and Young Thug lit up the stage with Ty Dolla $ign, Quavo, 1300SAINT, Lil Gotit, and Teezus. Peso Pluma also made history as the first regional Mexican artist to perform at ComplexCon.

Ken Carson took the stage at ComplexCon 2025 with a set that quickly became one of the weekend's standout moments. Performing to a packed crowd, the Opium artist showcased the distinct sound and energy that have made him a leader in the new wave of hip-hop.

Leading the creative direction was Daniel Arsham, serving as ComplexCon's 2025 Global Artistic Director, who unveiled exclusive collaborations, a takeover of the Las Vegas sphere, large-scale installations, including his iconic "Divided Layers" and Carsham sculptures, and a curated lineup of art-driven moments that elevated ComplexCon's cultural footprint. Arsham also unveiled a newly reimagined "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas" sign that will become a permanent installation in Las Vegas.

The annual Sneaker of the Year panel, led by Joe La Puma, who was joined by Matthew Welty, Upscale Vandal, Brendan Dunne, Vashtie, and Fat Joe, crowned the Air Jordan 4 "Brick by Brick" designed by Nigel Sylvester as 2025's Sneaker of the Year. Following the panel, Sylvester pulled up in a Jordan truck stocked with the shoe to celebrate with fans.

Family Style Food Festival returned to ComplexCon, bringing some of the hottest local restaurants, including Lotus of Siam, Milpa, Shang Artisan Noodle, as well as out-of-state legends like Katz's Deli, Rokstar Chicken, Prince Street Pizza and Marathon Burger.

Over 500 talent, streamers, and influencers flooded the ComplexCon show floor to connect with fans and experience the action firsthand, including Swizz Beatz, Quavo, Lil Yachty, MGK, Tyla, Fat Joe, Ty Dolla $ign, A'ja Wilson, Metro Boomin, Floyd Mayweather, Marshawn Lynch, Waka Flocka Flame, Johnny Knoxville, Don Toliver, Sexyy Red, Cole Bennett, Larry June, J.R. Smith, India Love, Nigel Sylvester, PlaqueBoyMax, Duke Dennis, Rayasianboy, Alchemist, Hit-Boy, Shareef O'Neal, DDG, Rey Mysterio, Bloody Osiris, Cam'ron, Murda Beatz, Mase, JaNa Craig and many more.

ComplexCon 2025 by the Numbers

70,000 attendees – record-breaking festival crowd

– record-breaking festival crowd Over 1M sq ft of festival activations

of festival activations 400+ brands showcased on the largest marketplace show floor in event history

showcased on the largest marketplace show floor in event history More than 40 restaurants and brands activated at Family Style Food Festival, including a massive semi-truck Jordan Brand stunt and culinary institutions such as Katz's Deli & more

activated at Family Style Food Festival, including a massive semi-truck Jordan Brand stunt and culinary institutions such as Katz's Deli & more Over 500 talent, streamers and influencer appearances spanning music, sports, fashion, and entertainment

Photo Assets

From the historic Verzuz battle to record-breaking attendance and a show floor filled with the most influential brands in culture, ComplexCon 2025 proved once again that it's the year's can't-miss destination where culture, creativity, and community collide.

Dates for ComplexCon's 10th Anniversary festival in 2026 will be announced soon. To stay up-to-date on the latest announcements, visit ComplexCon.com and follow @complexcon on Instagram.

ABOUT COMPLEXCON

ComplexCon is a groundbreaking festival and exhibition that brings together style, sneakers, pop culture, music, art, food and innovation. A weekend where creative minds converge to celebrate the latest trends and ideas shaping our culture, the festival features exclusive releases from the most influential brands, immersive experiences, thought-provoking panel discussions and electrifying performances. ComplexCon is a must-attend event for enthusiasts and industry leaders alike.

ABOUT COMPLEX

Complex is the definitive platform for global youth culture and music lifestyle. With a powerful media presence and a curated marketplace, Complex engages its audience through video, long-form text, and social media, reflecting and shaping the zeitgeist of convergence culture. Complex's strategic partnership with Universal Music Group ensures unparalleled experiences and exclusive collaborations for passionate music fans.

