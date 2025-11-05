FANATICS, COMPLEX AND MLB CELEBRATE LOS ANGELES DODGERS 2025 WORLD SERIES TITLE WITH SPECIAL EDITION TAKASHI MURAKAMI CHAMPIONSHIP COLLECTION

The Collection is Set to Release Friday, November 7

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the Los Angeles Dodgers historic back-to-back World Series titles, Fanatics , Complex and MLB are commemorating the moment with a special edition Los Angeles Dodgers x Takashi Murakami World Series Championship collection, set to go on-sale this Friday, November 7 at Complex.com , the Complex app, Fanatics and MLBShop online stores (US and Japan) the MLB app, the Dodger Stadium Team Store and the MLB Flagship Store (NYC).

The special edition Dodgers collection - which includes an array of t-shirts and hoodies from Fanatics - features the 2025 World Series Champions emblem, accompanied by Murakami's distinctive multicolored smiling flowers, as well as "DODGERS" in Japanese Katakana characters.

"To all the Los Angeles Dodgers players, staff, associates, and everyone in Los Angeles: Congratulations on winning the World Series! Game 7 was an unforgettable experience, I'm sure even for those watching baseball for the very first time. It was a thrilling, nerve-racking, and deeply moving moment that truly captured the beauty of the sport. I was in front of my TV, shouting at the top of my lungs in excitement. And yes, I cried!" said Takashi Murakami. "It has been such an honor to be able to collaborate with the team, together with Complex and Fanatics, throughout this championship MLB season. I'm deeply grateful for this connection. And once again, congratulations! The number 3 is even greater than 2! Let's make that happen in 2026!"

Murakami's first-ever collaboration with a championship-winning team led off with the wildly successful Takashi Murakami x MLB Tokyo Series collaboration, which sold out in minutes, and had thousands of Los Angeles residents lining up overnight to purchase the products at Complex LA on Fairfax Ave. That was followed by a special first pitch and capsule collection at the Dodgers Japanese Heritage Night, and now culminates with the World Series Championship collection to close out a globally successful season.

For more information on the Los Angeles Dodgers x Takashi Murakami World Series Championship collection, please visit: the Complex App, Complex.com , Fanatics.com and MLB.com and follow MLB , Complex and Fanatics .

ABOUT COMPLEX

Complex is the definitive platform for global youth culture and music lifestyle, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge content, commerce and live experiences with unparalleled scale. Whether through video, long-form text, or social media, Complex tells stories of streetwear and style, music, sports, art and beyond. Its content engages in a dynamic conversation with the audience, reflecting and shaping the zeitgeist of convergence culture. A powerful media juggernaut paired with a curated marketplace, Complex is redefining the way fans interact with their favorite brands and artists and reshaping the future of digital culture and commerce.

ABOUT FANATICS

Fanatics is a leading global digital sports platform. We ignite the passions of global sports fans and maximize the presence and reach for our hundreds of sports partners globally by offering products and services across Fanatics Commerce, Fanatics Collectibles, and Fanatics Betting & Gaming, allowing sports fans to Buy, Collect, and Bet.

Through the Fanatics platform, sports fans can buy licensed fan gear, jerseys, lifestyle and streetwear products, headwear, and hardgoods; collect physical and digital trading cards, sports memorabilia, and other digital assets; and bet as the company builds its Sportsbook and iGaming platform.

Fanatics has an established database of over 100 million global sports fans; a global partner network with approximately 900 sports properties, including major national and international professional sports leagues, players associations, teams, colleges, college conferences and retail partners, more than 5,000 athletes and celebrities, and 200 exclusive athletes; and over 2,000 retail locations, including its Lids retail stores.

Our more than 22,000 employees are committed to relentlessly enhancing the fan experience and delighting sports fans globally.

For additional information please visit www.fanaticsinc.com.

ABOUT MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Major League Baseball (MLB) is the most historic professional sports league in the United States and consists of 30 member clubs in the U.S. and Canada, representing the highest level of professional baseball. Led by Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr., MLB has achieved back-to-back attendance gains for the first time in 12 years with an overall increase of +11% and 80% of Clubs welcoming more fans over the last two seasons following extensive rule changes that have improved the quality of play on the field. With the 2024 season featuring the best time of game in 40 years and the most stolen bases in 109 years, MLB viewership increased across all its national media partners, grew international viewership by +18%, set another record for MLB.TV streaming with more than 14 billion minutes watched and earned League of the Year honors from Sports Business Journal and the CLIOS. As the league increased its marketing efforts and promotion of star players like 2024 NL MVP Shohei Ohtani and 2024 AL MVP Aaron Judge, MLB has significantly increased its younger fan base as evidenced through viewership, social media, ticket purchasing, and participation metrics. Through its MLB Together social responsibility efforts, MLB remains committed to making a positive impact in the communities of the U.S., Canada and throughout the world. With the continued success of MLB Network, MLB digital platforms and local media production and distribution, MLB continues to find innovative ways for its fans to enjoy America's National Pastime and a truly global game. To learn more about MLB, please visit www.mlb.com.

ABOUT TAKASHI MURAKAMI

The originator and proponent of Superflat theory, which reconstructs Japanese traditional paintings and the origin of Japanese contemporary art through visual premises of anime and manga. Murakami has created numerous characters including Miss Ko2 and Mr. DOB that reflect the otaku culture and presents them in the forms of intentionally kitsch sculptures and acutely two-dimensional paintings antithetical to the Western perspective techniques. Murakami's cultural theory based on subcultures not only deconstructs the highbrow/lowbrow hierarchy but critically illustrates the post-World War II Japanese psychology, establishing a discourse unique to Japan in the increasingly globalizing art scene. The artist continues to attract a wide-ranging audience beyond contemporary art through his multifaceted activities including his collaboration with Louis Vuitton and focuses on street culture and contemporary ceramics. The final installment of his Superflat trilogy of curated exhibitions, Little Boy: The Arts of Japan's Exploding Subculture (New York, 2005), was awarded The Best Thematic Museum Show in New York by AICA that year. His first retrospective, ©MURAKAMI (2007 - 2009) toured four cities in North America and Europe, starting with the Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles. He has since been holding major solo exhibitions around the world, including at the Palace of Versailles (2010), Al RiwaqExhibition Hall (Doha, 2012), the Mori Art Museum (Tokyo, 2015), the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art (Moscow, 2017), Tai Kwun Contemporary (Hong Kong, 2019), The Broad (Los Angeles, 2022), Asian Art Museum of San Francisco (San Francisco, 2023), Kyoto City KYOCERA Museum of Art (Kyoto, 2024), and the Cleveland Museum of Art (Cleveland, 2025)

