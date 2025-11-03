Fanatics & Complex Unveil the Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection

The Limited Edition Drop at the Intersection of Music, Style and Hoops Goes On Sale November 6

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Complex & Fanatics introduce the exclusive Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection, a limited-edition collaboration that unites the boundary breaking aesthetic of Playboi Carti with the iconic sportswear legacy of Mitchell & Ness. This capsule celebrates Carti's love for basketball while reimagining classic NBA jerseys through his lens. Known for wearing his basketball jerseys backwards, Playboi Carti's collection offers a fresh take on basketball culture with a design sensibility rooted in authenticity and individuality.

Playboi Carti

The collection will showcase exclusive designs from the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, New Jersey Nets, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers and two Toronto Raptors styles.

Collection Assets available here .

Celebrated for his avant-garde, punk-inspired approach to style, Playboi Carti has redefined the boundaries between streetwear and high fashion. Often seen pairing vintage sportswear with edgy, oversized silhouettes, Carti is known globally for his bold statement pieces and unexpected textures that mirror his disruptive musical energy. This collaboration channels Carti's distinct aesthetic, reimagining Mitchell & Ness' classic NBA silhouettes through his lens—merging basketball nostalgia with his raw, genre-defying vision. Marked with "YVL", each piece pays homage to Carti's Young Vamp Life—a record label, collective, and clothing company built on defiance, devotion, and pure unfiltered individuality. Each of the seven team designs captures his fearless individuality and signature dark, high-energy flair.

The collection drop doesn't just pay tribute to basketball, it reframes it through the worlds of music and fashion, delivering a must-have collection for fans, and continues Complex and Fanatics' partnership in creating some of the most highly sought-after collaborations at the intersection of culture and sports.

The Playboi Carti x Mitchell & Ness NBA League Collection will be available exclusively on Fanatics.com , the Complex App, Complex.com and MitchellandNess.com , beginning November 6th.

ABOUT COMPLEX

Complex is the definitive platform for global youth culture and music lifestyle, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge content, commerce and live experiences with unparalleled scale. Whether through video, long-form text, or social media, Complex tells stories of streetwear and style, music, sports, art and beyond. Its content engages in a dynamic conversation with the audience, reflecting and shaping the zeitgeist of convergence culture. A powerful media juggernaut paired with a curated marketplace, Complex is redefining the way fans interact with their favorite brands and artists and reshaping the future of digital culture and commerce.

About Playboi Carti

In just a few short years, rapper Playboi Carti has amassed over 26 billion streams worldwide, with a global appeal that has steadily placed him within the upper echelon of new stars. Carti has been unstoppable since the release of his 2017 single "Magnolia," as its meteoric rise garnered cosigns from Beyoncé and features on series like Atlanta. His self-titled album has accumulated nearly 7.7 Billion streams to date after debuting at number 12 on the Billboard 200 chart where it spent 63 weeks. The following year, Carti dropped his album Die Lit, debuting at Number 3 on the Billboard 200, boasting collaborations like Lil Uzi Vert on "Shoota," "Poke It Out" with Nicki Minaj, "Love Hurts" with Travis Scott and many more. The album has nearly 9.4 Billion global streams to date, and spent a total of 111 weeks on the Billboard 200. In April of 2020, Playboi Carti returned with track "@MEH," and on Christmas day, he landed his first #1 album on Billboard's 200 Chart with Whole Lotta Red, which features the likes of Future & Kid Cudi, and has amassed a staggering 8.8 million global streams to date. The album sold 100,000 units and received 160 million global streams within its first week. Whole Lotta Red trended #1 upon its release on Twitter, and tracks from the album held 3 out of the top ten trending spots at YouTube including #1 upon release.

Playboi Carti took over 2024 with strong new music releases and stellar performances both domestically and internationally. His collaborations have seen great success including "CARNIVAL" with Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, and Rich the Kid, reaching number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Carti's collaboration with Travis Scott on their song "FE!N" peaked at number 5 on Billboard's Hot 100, and the duo performed the track together on Saturday Night Live. Playboi Carti was also featured on "Timeless" with The Weeknd, "I LUV IT" with Camila Cabello, "TYPE SHIT" with Future, Metro Boomin, and Travis Scott, and "Popular" with The Weeknd and Madonna.

Now, with the release of his long-awaited 30-track fourth studio album, MUSIC, Carti has once again proven himself to be at the forefront of the industry. With features from Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Skepta, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, Young Thug and more, the album quickly rose to the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 where it spent a total of three weeks and made its mark as his second #1 album. Garnering 756M streams worldwide and selling 300K units in its first week, Carti joined Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen to become the third artist, and the first rapper, to ever have 30 tracks debut on the Billboard Hot 100. On the heels of this immense success, Carti then released the deluxe version of the album, MUSIC - SORRY 4 DA WAIT, with four additional new tracks. Following the immense impact of MUSIC, Carti closed out Rolling Loud California with a stellar headlining set where he brought out The Weeknd and Skepta to perform tracks "RATHER LIE," "Timeless," and "TOXIC".

Following the success of MUSIC, Playboi Carti will continue to ignite fans across the country with live performances and unique fan experiences on his headlining arena tour this fall. The tour will stop in major cities across the country including New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, Boston, his hometown of Atlanta and more. Carti also joined forces with The Weeknd to give fans a surprise performance of "Timeless" at the 2025 GRAMMY Awards. Refusing to give up the momentum, he joined The Weeknd to kickoff the After Hours Til Dawn Tour, which he will continue on through 2026. With a constant string of hits and impressive performances, Playboi Carti does not miss.

ABOUT OPIUM (00PIUM]

In 2019, Playboi Carti founded his record label Opium, which boasts artists such as Ken Carson, Destroy Lonely and Homixide Gang. Over the past few years, these rising artists have garnered a passionate fan base and widespread acclaim. Ken Carson's most recent studio album A Great Chaos landed him a top 20 spot on the Billboard 200 chart, and Destroy Lonely's breakout success last year included the release of his highly anticipated debut album, If Looks Could Kill, which reached No.1 on Apple Music and helped earn him his first spot on the Billboard 200. His newest single "LUV 4 YA" has fostered excitement for his upcoming sophomore LP. Homixide Gang, a rap duo from Atlanta, released their LP 5TH AMNDMNT in late 2023 and recently released their first project of 2024, i5u5we5.

ABOUT FANATICS

Fanatics is a leading global digital sports platform. We ignite the passions of global sports fans and maximize the presence and reach for our hundreds of sports partners globally by offering products and services across Fanatics Commerce, Fanatics Collectibles, and Fanatics Betting & Gaming, allowing sports fans to Buy, Collect, and Bet.

Through the Fanatics platform, sports fans can buy licensed fan gear, jerseys, lifestyle and streetwear products, headwear, and hardgoods; collect physical and digital trading cards, sports memorabilia, and other digital assets; and bet as the company builds its Sportsbook and iGaming platform.

Fanatics has an established database of over 100 million global sports fans; a global partner network with approximately 900 sports properties, including major national and international professional sports leagues, players associations, teams, colleges, college conferences and retail partners, more than 5,000 athletes and celebrities, and 200 exclusive athletes; and over 2,000 retail locations, including its Lids retail stores.

Our more than 22,000 employees are committed to relentlessly enhancing the fan experience and delighting sports fans globally.

For additional information please visit www.fanaticsinc.com.

ABOUT MITCHELL & NESS

Mitchell & Ness is a pioneer of authentic nostalgic jerseys, licensed lifestyle products, streetwear and headwear. With roots dating back to 1904, it grew from a local Philadelphia sporting goods store to an international lifestyle brand holding licenses with elite pro leagues, including NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS, and various NCAA schools. In February 2022, Fanatics acquired Mitchell & Ness along with an influential ownership group made up of some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment and culture. Mitchell & Ness operates as a separate, distinct brand within the Fanatics Commerce division with offices located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Irvine, California, and select international markets. Together, Mitchell & Ness, Fanatics, and the other strategic owners will introduce this respected brand to a new generation of global sports fans.

SOURCE Complex