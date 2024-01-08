COMPLIMENTARY CHICKEN SALAD ON JANUARY 18TH AT ALL CHICKEN SALAD CHICK LOCATIONS

- America's Favorite Chicken Salad Concept Celebrates 16 Years of Spreading Joy with Annual Guest Appreciation Day Promotion -

ATLANTA, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is celebrating its ninth annual Guest Appreciation Day on Thursday, Jan. 18. In celebration of the company's 16th birthday and to express gratitude to its loyal guests, Chicken Salad Chick will be offering a complimentary scoop of the brand's most popular and cherished chicken salad flavor, its signature Classic Carol, to all patrons at all of its 250+ locations across the nation.

Guest Appreciation Day has become a cherished tradition at The Chick, providing an opportunity for the brand to give back to the communities that have welcomed and embraced them over the years. This year's celebration not only marks 16 years of business for the beloved Southern-style fast casual restaurant, but also showcases the brand's commitment to serving delicious, made-from-scratch chicken salad that has now become a staple for so many.

"Guest Appreciation Day is a special event for us to connect with our amazing guests and show our thankfulness for their unwavering support," said Scott Deviney, CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "The core mission of our brand has consistently centered around spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others. Celebrating our birthday by embodying these values is the most meaningful and authentic way we choose to mark this special occasion."

On January 18, guests can enjoy a free scoop of Classic Carol all day long through dine-in, carryout, and drive-thru services, with no purchase necessary. Additionally, Chicken Salad Chick is extending the celebration to online and app orders placed for delivery or pickup through the Craving Credits app, as well as orders fulfilled via DoorDash and UberEats. For each entrée purchased, guests will receive a complimentary scoop of the iconic Classic Carol chicken salad.

