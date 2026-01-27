Complimentary Tickets Now Available for Open House Miami 2026

Expanded Experiences Highlight the Architecture, Design, and Spaces Shaping Miami's Culture

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Open House Miami (OHMIA) announces that free tickets are now live for its third annual citywide festival, taking place February 27–March 1, 2026. Open House Miami, organized by The Miami Center for Architecture and Design (MCAD) in collaboration with the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA), the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB), the Miami Downtown Development Authority (DDA), Miami-Dade County, Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, City of Coral Gables, and AIA Miami, has confirmed a dynamic new slate of immersive experiences spanning architecture, art, culture, sustainability, and behind-the-scenes access to some of the city's most iconic destinations. Free tickets are now available, on a first-come, first serve basis at. www.openhousemia.org. For ongoing updates and announcements, follow @Miami_CAD on Instagram.

This year, the program expands further with the participation of leading cultural institutions, including Bakehouse Art Complex, the Rubell Museum, Superblue Miami, and Deering Estate, offering new opportunities to explore artist studios, contemporary collections, immersive installations, and historic environments. As part of the global Open House Worldwide network, Open House Miami continues its mission to make cities more open, accessible, and engaging—inviting the public to explore Miami from new perspectives through exclusive tours, panels, and experiences that are free and open to all with advance registration.

"Returning for its third year, Open House Miami Festival continues to highlight the passion and respect visitors and locals have for Miami Beach's signature architecture and design," said Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "Our local experts will take center stage to showcase Miami Beach as an internationally recognized destination for culture and iconic style. We're proud to continue supporting this marquee event and invite travelers to begin planning their Open House Miami 2026 experiences through the complimentary EXP Miami Beach Tours App, available now for download."

This year's program features a dynamic mix of new and returning experiences highlighting Miami's and Miami Beach's rich past and vibrant future. The historic Freedom Tower joins Open House Miami with an intimate guided tour, offering participants a deeper look into one of the city's most significant landmarks. In Opa-locka, a panel exploring Greater Miami's history will spotlight neighborhoods celebrating their centennial, creating a dialogue between past, present, and future.

Attendees can also discover Coral Gables through a curated bike tour, engage in hands-on creative workshops such as a sip and paint of Miami's skyline or the iconic Art Deco façade of the Surfcomber Miami Beach, or Join Raw Figs, inspired by Miami's vibrant colors and energy, for a guided figure-drawing session along Lincoln Road. For a truly unique sensory experience, Unarthodox will host a sculpture without sight session, inviting participants to create through touch and intuition.

Newly-added experiences include stand outs like a Panel Conversation at 1 Hotel South Beach: The Living Reef: Art, Science, Stewardship. Brandi Reddick and Ximena Caminos will lead a cross-disciplinary conversation exploring the intersection of art, science, and environmental stewardship in response to climate resilience and marine ecosystems. Designing with Water Panel at Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), curated by Aaron DeMayo, Chair of the City of Miami Climate Resilience Committee, will feature Alan Shulman, FAIA (Buoyant City), Jeff Huber, FAIA (Salty Urbanism), and DeMayo (The Coastline) in a forward-looking conversation on design, ecology, and adaptation.

Returning and popular activities include a Behind-the-Scenes experience at the Miami Heat's Kaseya Center and Big Bus Miami Tours options that will offer one free daily loop tour, including a special experience hosted by Caro the Tour Guide, sharing insider stories and cultural context across the city. Additional experiences available include Architecture Sarasota, the premiere of the first episode of Sarasota School: Living Legacy, a new documentary series exploring the movement's enduring global impact. The inaugural screening features Max Strang, FAIA, and his firm's recent Van der Vlugt Residence, followed by a live conversation between Strang and Architecture Sarasota President Marty Hylton. For families, Jungle Island brings the fun with free daily admissions in an iconic tropical setting where nature, architecture, and culture meet and a limited number of tickets will be available for Thriller Miami speedboat tours, offering high-energy views of Miami's islands and waterways.

OHMIA 2026 will partner with local hotels and restaurants to offer exclusive discount codes for multi-day stays and experiences, including accommodations at YOTEL Miami (Downtown), Loews Hotels (Coral Gables and Miami Beach), and Kimpton Surfcomber. Festival-goers will also enjoy free ticketed admission to participating museums, including The Bass, The Wolfsonian, Museum of Graffiti, PAMM, the Rubell Museum, Deering Estate, the Freedom Tower, the Coral Gables Museum, Superblue, Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, MOCA, Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, and more. View hotel deals and additional offers at Visit | Open House Miami.

Since launching in 2024, Open House Miami has positioned Greater Miami and Miami Beach as the fourth U.S. city in the global Open House Worldwide network, now spanning more than 60 cities worldwide. The movement celebrates architecture, design, and urbanism while creating inclusive opportunities for people to connect more deeply with their city.

For more information on how to experience Open House Miami 2026 on Miami Beach and upcoming destination experiences, visit the newly-launched www.experiencemiamibeach.com and follow @ExperienceMiamiBeach Instagram.

