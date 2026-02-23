Experience Miami Beach Through Iconic Culinary Traditions This Season

Curated journeys showcase the flavors, culture, and heritage travelers will only find on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In Miami Beach, food is more than a meal — it is a living reflection of the city's people, art, architecture, and cultural evolution. From historic Cuban diners and Mediterranean seaside tables to Michelin-starred, approachable innovation, Miami Beach invites visitors to experience the destination through its most iconic culinary creations.

"Visitors often arrive for the beaches and return for the flavor. Miami Beach's culinary scene tells the story of who we are through the power and connection found in food. These experiences attract global travelers and provide unique opportunities to create meaningful and lasting memories through culture and tradition found around a table," says Mohan Koka, Chairman, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "A collection of café's, restaurants, hidden dining rooms and culinary institutions represent generations of culture, creativity, and diverse influence that shape Miami Beach's palpable food scene."

In Miami Beach, every dish tells a story and every story begins at the table. Visitors can easily embark on a journey with Cuban culture at the core. The experience begins at Puerto Sagua, a historic Cuban diner serving the community since the 1960s. Order a café con leche, tostada, and croquetas to discover the soul of Cuban food that helped define Miami Beach's identity. Nearby, La Mulata offers an intimate take on mid-century Havana flavors with ropa vieja, tostones, and classic Cuban coffee — evoking tradition in every bite. Food lovers can continue to the next course at Havana Beach, a destination restaurant where Latin heritage meets coastal glamour. Dishes, including a signature seafood arroz, are served in a refined, design-forward setting that reflects Miami Beach's Art Deco heritage and oceanfront elegance.

International influence drives the Miami Beach food scene. The city's global identity is equally reflected along Ocean Drive and beyond. Meet Dalia blends Mediterranean flavors with vibrant beach culture, while Osteria del Mar delivers classic Italian coastal cuisine steps from the sand. For a glamorous French brasserie experience, La Grande Boucherie brings Parisian energy to South Beach with steak frites, escargots, and champagne in a see-and-be-seen setting.

For a modern Miami Beach culinary experience, Michelin-starred Stubborn Seed presents inventive tasting menus that celebrate modern American cuisine with global influence — signaling Miami Beach's arrival as a serious gastronomic destination that is both welcoming and approachable.

"Our city is a collection of signature cooking styles that travelers will only find in Miami Beach. From American classics to innovative takes on tradition, visitors can take a bite out of history through artistic techniques and travel-worthy dishes," adds Grisette Roque Marcos, Executive Director, Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. "Our newly-launched website, experiencemiamibeach.com, now features insider guides for foodies and specialty discounts and offers from local restaurants, inviting visitors to explore and expand their palates."

