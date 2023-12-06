Contentstack Named a Strong Performer in Digital Experience Platforms by Independent Research Firm

News provided by

Contentstack

06 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

Highest possible scores in criteria of vision, innovation, and application architecture

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack, the leading Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) provider, today announced its recognition as a Strong Performer in the Forrester Research, Inc. November 2023 report, "The Forrester Wave: Digital Experience Platforms, Q4 2023." The report evaluates 15 top DXP providers on 24 criteria for their current offering, strategy, and market presence.

The report states that Contentstack "has a strong vision of what 'The New Spine' of a composed digital experience platform needs to contain and what it should not contain." Additionally, the report points out Contentstack's roadmap "features layered generative AI for brand intelligence, a personalization engine, and a visual builder… a course far more ambitious than its humble start as a cloud-native headless CMS."

"We are ecstatic to be included in the Forrester Wave for Digital Experience Platforms (DXP) with Contentstack's Composable DXP platform. This is the first time MACH pioneers are standing alongside legacy DXP incumbent giants," said Neha Sampat, founder and CEO of Contentstack. "What we've heard from customers, partners, and the marketplace is what we see reflected in the report. We have a vision for where our industry is headed, can anticipate customer needs, and have the proven capabilities to back it up."

The Contentstack Composable DXP is a cloud-based, digital experience platform powered by a modern architecture designed to allow business users and developers to easily create digital experiences faster than ever. This means businesses can move faster in the market, launch new initiatives and campaigns quicker, and ultimately achieve greater top-line and bottom-line gains.

The report found that Contentstack is best fit for "enterprises committed to architecting their DXP for their differentiated digital strategy."

Read the full report HERE.

About Contentstack
Contentstack – the leading Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) provider – empowers marketers and developers to deliver digital experiences at the speed of their imagination. Companies such as ASICS, Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, Mitsubishi, Riot Games and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences with uncompromising scale and dependability. Famous for its Care without Compromise™, Contentstack has achieved the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating. Contentstack is also a founding member of the MACH Alliance, setting the industry agenda for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless. Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com.

