Contentstack Appoints Former Adobe Executive Gurdeep Dhillon as Chief Marketing Officer

Dhillon will help accelerate Contentstack's next-level growth and take composable digital experiences to the world's leading brands

AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the leading Composable Digital Experience Platform (DXP) provider, today announced Gurdeep Dhillon as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Based in Sunnyvale, California, Dhillon brings almost 20 years of enterprise software experience and Global Marketing leadership responsibility at industry giants SAP, Marketo, and Adobe. Most recently, he helped lead Zuora into the next phase of the "Subscription Economy."

Dhillon is a proven driver of growth and market presence and a builder and nurturer of high-performing teams. His three-year tenure in Adobe's Digital Experience business as a leader of both the Marketo and Magento marketing organizations helped him build expertise and empathy for Marketing and Commerce leaders who are responsible for driving efficient growth.

"Even some of the best known brands in the world are facing a relevancy crisis as they seek to gain a sustainable competitive advantage. Contentstack has the vision, product, and commitment to no-fail customer care that these brands can count on to deliver exceptional digital experiences," said Dhillon. "The team has built something special – from the platform all the way to the culture. That made this an obvious choice for me."

Dhillon will report to Contentstack Founder and CEO Neha Sampat. "Gurdeep is a great fit for our Contentstack tribe, both in expertise and values alignment," said Sampat. "He understands the industry, and what it takes to capitalize on opportunity, and lead category creation. He knows digital experiences are the new competitive frontline for brands. Best yet, he is well regarded for his leadership style and ability to bring teams together to do the best work of their lives."

"Contentstack already is unlocking growth for brands around the world and has the ability to scale that impact tremendously. Gurdeep is the right executive to help them get there," said Teddie Wardi, managing director at Insight Partners, a Contentstack investor. "We are confident in this smart pairing and look forward to supporting the company on its ongoing journey from inventors of headless CMS to a multi-product organization pioneering a new era of composable digital experiences."

Contentstack has raised a total of $169 million in its quest to help brands gain an experience edge. In 2023, Forrester Research named Contentstack a "Strong Performer" in its report, "The Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Platforms, Q4 2023", and the company ranked 268 on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Fastest-Growing Companies in North America list. Most recently, Contentstack was recognized as number 23 on Forbes' 2024 America's Best Startup Employers List.

