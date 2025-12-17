Don't Settle For A Mediocre Christian Experience; Become A Supernatural Disciple

Xulon Press presents a resource for Christians interested in growing their faith accompanied by signs, wonders, and miracles.

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Dr. Obadiah Swen teaches his readers how to live out Jesus' model of discipleship in order to make a bigger difference in the lives of others in The Effectiveness Of Healing The Sick: Within An Environment Of Supernatural Discipleship ($24.49, paperback, 9798868524608; $9.99, e-book, 9798868524615).

The Effectiveness of Healing the Sick - Within an Environment of Supernatural Discipleship

There is no need for Christians to lead defeated, ineffective lives. Jesus left us with the instructions and the model to follow in order to pray for the sick, share the gospel, deepen our intimacy with God and work effectively within the church. In this book, Dr. Swen explains how Christ's followers can become supernatural disciples.

"The premise is that God wants to do more for you – ACTIVATE, so that He can work in and through you – INTIMACY, as He partners with you – PRAYER, expressing His power through you – TESTIMONY," said Swen.

Dr. Obadiah Swen is a pastor, strategic servant leader, master equipper and prophetic specialist, as well as the Chief Financial Officer at Baltimore International Academy, Inc. He and his wife, Elizabeth Swen, are pastors of Harvest Intercontinental World Evangelism. God has blessed them with three lovely children: Lacinda and her husband, Cazambe; Othniel; and Enoch. Dr. Swen earned a Doctor of Ministry degree in Renewal Theology from Global Awakening Theological Seminary and is a certified master equipper in physical healing, emotional healing, and deliverance, as well as a certified prophetic specialist. He has served as the United States National Overseer and International Missions Director of Harvest Intercontinental Ministries Unlimited, a multicultural, mission-oriented, and disciple-making organization with more than 450 churches in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America, and South America.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Effectiveness Of Healing The Sick: Within An Environment Of Supernatural Discipleship is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

SOURCE Xulon Press