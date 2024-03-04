CompSource Mutual Insurance Company Announces New CEO

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for CompSource Mutual Insurance Company, a leading provider of workers' compensation coverage in Oklahoma, announced today the appointment of Trey Ingram to the role of Chief Executive Officer.

"I am honored and humbled to be named the new CEO of CompSource Mutual Insurance Company," said Ingram. "For nearly nine decades, CompSource Mutual has helped protect Oklahoma's most valuable asset – its people – and it is a privilege to be entrusted with leading such an important and impactful company."

Trey Ingram, CEO, CompSource Mutual Insurance Company

An accomplished and innovative leader who embodies the core values of CompSource Mutual, Ingram is a nine-year veteran of CompSource Mutual's board and previously served as CEO for two industry-leading oil and gas service companies. Ingram's experience and institutional knowledge will play a key role in promoting cultural continuity and furthering the company's position as Oklahoma's premier workers' compensation provider.

"When selecting our new CEO, the board knew it was critically important to find someone who could build on the strong position of the company and propel it forward in the challenging environment presented by both the economy and the workers' compensation industry," said Randal Allen, board chairman for CompSource Mutual "Trey's decades-long leadership experience in a similarly-challenging industry made him a natural fit for the position. We are confident that Trey's leadership will help strengthen the company as it continues to evolve and further the impact and influence CompSource Mutual has in Oklahoma."

Steve Hardin, CompSource Mutual's CFO, has served as the acting president since November. In recognition of his significant contributions, Hardin will continue as president along with his current role.

About CompSource Mutual Insurance Company

For 85+ years, Oklahoma businesses have partnered with CompSource Mutual as a reliable source for workers' compensation insurance. CompSource Mutual is trusted for its financial stability, superior service, and innovative solutions. CompSource Mutual seeks to be the insurance carrier of choice within the business community by serving Oklahoma's most valuable asset, its people.

SOURCE CompSource Mutual Insurance Company