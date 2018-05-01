CompTIA Announces Board of Directors for 2018-19

"It's an exciting and challenging time for the technology industry, and the CompTIA Board of Directors is committed to helping technology companies grow their business and tech professionals advance in their careers," Kardel said.

Joining Kardel on the CompTIA board are Quy "Q" Nguyen, founder and CEO, Allyance Communications Inc.; and Gordon Pelosse, vice president, technology support delivery Canada for Hewlett Packard Enterprises, who will serve as the board's vice chairmen for 2018-19.

Other CompTIA board members include MJ Shoer, immediate past chair and director of client engagement and virtual CIO for Onepath; James Afdahl, vice president, business services and state relationship manager, GED Testing Service; Scott Barlow, vice president of global MSP, Sophos, Inc.; Toni Clayton-Hine, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Xerox Corporation; Eric Hughes, chief operating officer, Intigry, Inc.; Jason Magee, chief operating officer, ConnectWise; Tracy Pound, managing director, MaximITy; John Scola, global vice president, cloud channels and strategy lead, SAP; Dan Shapero, president, TeamLogic IT; and Raja K Singh, principal architect, advanced solutions and emerging technologies, Verizon.

"Our new board acknowledges and reflects the transformation that's taking place in the technology industry," said Todd Thibodeaux, president and CEO, CompTIA. "As companies become more aggressive in seeking out new options to make their business more efficient and nimble, tech companies are responding with innovations in their product and services, and more proactive methods for interacting with customers."

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $4.8 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than seven million technology professionals, who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the U.S. economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org to learn more.

