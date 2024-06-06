CompTIA announces three learning sessions during TechNet Cyber 2024

Discussions will focus on AI security, DoD 8140 and CompTIA's Instructor Network

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA , the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, today announced it will host three live learning sessions during TechNet Cyber 2024 , a flagship event for cybersecurity and IT professionals. The three-day conference runs June 25-27 at the Baltimore Convention Center.

"Data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity represent a major trifecta for the Department of Defense and the tech industry," said Dr. James Stanger, chief technology evangelist, CompTIA. "We've brought in three authorities to get past the hype and discuss the nuances, subtleties and realities involved in securing the entire AI ecosystem. We'll be ready to answer your questions about the skills needed to work and play well with your AI coworkers."

CompTIA's first session, "Navigating and Implementing DoDM 8140: A Comprehensive Discussion," is set for 10:45 a.m. EDT Tuesday, June 25. Dr. Stanger will explain why, as the DoD embarks on the implementation phase of DoDM 8140.03, it's crucial to equip yourself and your team with the necessary knowledge to meet impending deadlines. This discussion will address understanding the mapping process, deciphering work roles, using the marketplace and qualification options from certification bodies and military schoolhouses. Register here.

"Practical AI Security: Unique Skills and Best Practices," CompTIA's second session, includes a discussion with Dr. Stanger and three industry professionals regarding the unique best practices involved in protecting AI platforms and the data that feeds them. This three-hour session, scheduled for 1:45 p.m. EDT Tuesday, June 25, will also explore AI-adjacent job roles and how individuals can upskill themselves to secure AI. Register here.

Stephen Schneiter, director, CompTIA instructor network, will conduct the final session, "CompTIA Instructor Network: Essential Tools for Instructors." The CompTIA Instructor Network (CIN) is a global community of instructors and training organization administrators interested in sharing resources, best practices and answering questions to support training and preparing students for certification. Scheduled Tuesday, June 25, at 5 p.m. EDT, this session will dive into the benefits of CIN, what participants do and how the community can assist and improve training programs. Future events that CIN will host for instructors covering new and updated CompTIA products will also be announced. Learn about the newly updated CompTIA Network+ CompTIA Cloud certification exams, both launching in June. Register here.

All three sessions will be live streamed through On24.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through community, education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. http://Connect.CompTIA.org

Media Contact

Anna Turman

CompTIA

[email protected]

901.427.5510

SOURCE CompTIA