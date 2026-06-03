CompTIA AutoOps+ targets rising demand for automation and DevOps skills in IT workforce

New certification bridges traditional IT operation skills and modern DevOps practices

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA AutoOps+, a next-generation certification that equips information technology (IT) professionals with in-demand automation, scripting and infrastructure management skills, is now available from CompTIA, the leading global provider of vendor-neutral IT training and certifications.

CompTIA AutoOps+ focuses on expertise in coding, scripting, orchestrating end-to-end automation workflows and other skills that bridge traditional IT operations with modern DevOps practices.

CompTIA AutoOps+ focuses on expertise in skills that bridge traditional IT operations with modern DevOps practices. Post this

"The ability to lead digital transformation, simplify complex environments and operationalize automation is essential for today's technology workforce," said Katie Hoenicke, chief product officer, CompTIA. "We're addressing this skills need with vendor-neutral training and certifications to help IT professionals boost efficiency, strengthen security and deliver impact across cloud and hybrid ecosystems."

CompTIA AutoOps+ prepares IT pros for high-demand infrastructure roles such as systems administrator, cloud administrator and DevOps engineer. The certification focuses on the skills needed to modernize operations and scale automation, such as:

Automating enterprise workflows using industry-standard coding practices

Streamlining system configuration and provisioning

Managing and troubleshooting continuous integration and continuous delivery pipelines

Embedding security best practices across automated environments

CompTIA AutoOps+ was developed with input from subject matter experts representing organizations in education, finance and insurance, technology hardware and software, travel and other industries.

The new certification is the latest addition to CompTIA's Expansion Series, focused on emerging skill areas such as AI and automation. These certifications build on established CompTIA credentials while helping technology professionals specialize in role- and industry-specific domains. For example, IT infrastructure and operations professionals can strengthen their capabilities and validate their skills with CompTIA AutoOps+.

CompTIA has also released new CertMaster training solutions for the certification.

CertMaster Perform offers a complete experience of concept instruction, hands-on mastery with tasks on real machines and assessments

CertMaster Labs is designed for achieving hands-on mastery of critical IT support tasks on real machines and networks

CertMaster Study is an interactive learning experience with engaging content that includes text, images, videos and knowledge-check quizzes.

Complete details on CompTIA AutoOps+ certification and learning resources are available at https://www.comptia.org/en-us/certifications/autoops/.

About CompTIA

CompTIA, Inc. is the leading global provider of vendor-neutral training and certification products in the information technology (IT) space. Over four million CompTIA certifications have been awarded to current and aspiring technology workers, business professionals, government and military personnel, career changers, students and others. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions, governments, training providers and workforce development organizations, CompTIA uses best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources to help job seekers reach their full potential and employers develop skilled technical talent. Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

[email protected]

630-678-8468

SOURCE CompTIA