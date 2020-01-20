CompTIA CEO, Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce to Explore 2020 Tech Trends

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The president and CEO of CompTIA, the leading technology industry association, will join other executives on January 23 for a discussion on some of the technology trends that will shape the business landscape in 2020.

The Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce's Technology Council will host "Tech Outlook 2020: Trends to Watch" at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, at the offices of DLA Piper LLP (US), 444 W. Lake Street, Suite 900. The event is open to the public.

Todd Thibodeaux, president and CEO of CompTIA, will moderate the evening's discussion. Other scheduled speakers include Greg Grossman, partner with the global law firm DLA Piper; Jeff Raimo, senior director, business operations, and Shobhit Jain, head of innovation Business Operations for HERE Technologies, developer of a location data and technology platform; and Anne C. Doligale, senior vice president, Signature Bank.

The group will discuss four trends identified in CompTIA's "IT Industry Outlook 2020" report.

Hype Meets Reality with Emerging Technology

Artificial Intelligence Eats the World

The Internet of Things Continues to Redefine IT Architecture

Deep Fakes and 5G Exacerbate the Data Management Challenge

To register for the event or for more information visit https://www.chicagolandchamber.org/Events/EventDetails.aspx?MeetingId=33fcb750-8b22-ea11-80de-000d3a0ee4ed.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5.2 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 50 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org to learn more.

