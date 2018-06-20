CompTIA ChannelCon 2018 Educational Program Focuses on the Business of Technology

"Anyone creating business tech products and solutions; influencing the development or adoption of business technology; or selling business technology will find value in the educational programming at ChannelCon," said Kelly Ricker, CompTIA's executive vice president for events and education.

"We'll deliver a comprehensive suite of interactive sessions on staffing, partnering, business operations, customer relations, emerging technologies, and other topics that influence whether a technology business will thrive or struggle in this new competitive environment," Ricker added.

Among the highlights of the conference, the Biz Tech Track will examine topics such as "Operational Efficiency: Going Beyond Just Good Processes," focused on how processes and operational efficiencies impact the bottom line for technology businesses; the "Death of the Traditional IT Channel;" and "Taking Your Business to Version 3.0 and Beyond," exploring how the power of agile execution, when applied to business strategy, can help a company create a significant competitive advantage.

Sessions within the Future Trends Track will examine whether emerging technologies are merely hype or hold the potential to be true disruptors of how businesses operate; identify real-world business applications for virtual reality, artificial reality and mixed reality technologies; and discuss the melding of the Internet of Things and smart buildings. Other sessions will explore innovations in automation; opportunities in the commercial drone market; and how blockchain may reshape the future.

For more details on these sessions, as well as the complete conference agenda, visit https://www.comptia.org/channelcon/agenda.

To register for ChannelCon 2018, or for more information on the conference, visit https://www.comptia.org/channelcon/register-and-plan.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $1.5 trillion U.S. information technology ecosystem; and the 11.5 million technology and business professionals who design, implement, manage, market, and safeguard the technology that powers the U.S. economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org to learn more.

