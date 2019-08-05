CompTIA ChannelCon 2019 Welcomes 160 Exhibitors Engaged in the Business of Technology

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Some 160 exhibitors representing the full breadth of the technology industry are participating in CompTIA ChannelCon 2019 which gets underway here this morning.

The annual conference, hosted by CompTIA, the leading trade association for the industry, is focused on business opportunities with emerging technologies, market growth strategies and other topics designed to help tech companies prosper during a time of unprecedented change and opportunity.

Among the companies participating as exhibitors at this year's ChannelCon Technology Vendor Fair are:

Alliance Wireless Communications, a first-time ChannelCon attendee, focuses on both security solutions and telecommunications. Booth #202A

Avast, a leader in digital security products, is introducing The Avast Business Secure Web Gateway, a full scalable, cloud-based cybersecurity solution that delivers advanced web protection for SMBs. Booth #324

Compliancy Group, a leader in compliance-as-a-solution for managed service providers, will share information on how MSPs can add HIPAA compliance to their service offerings. Booth #424

Ecessa delivers software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solutions built for MSPs, eliminating outages and keeping clients' businesses resilient and connected. Booth #328

Egnyte delivers secure content collaboration, compliant data protection and simple infrastructure; all through a single SaaS solution to thousands of business worldwide. Booth #506

Identity Maestro, a leader in identity orchestration and management, empowering HR, non-IT staff and Line-of-Business teams to deliver segregation of duties across multiple business applications through secure, workflow-enabled controls without requiring elevated privileges. Booth #312

Manuel Palachuk International will host "The Coach's Huddle Mastermind @ ChannelCon 2019" on Monday, August 5 . The free program is open to all entrepreneurs interested in learning how to take you and your business to the next level. Both #402

. The free program is open to all entrepreneurs interested in learning how to take you and your business to the next level. Both #402 ServiceTree, a leading provider of professional services automation (PSA) software for MSPs, with patented technology for service desk automation, remote monitoring and management. Booth #409

SKOUT Cybersecurity provider of a cloud-native data analytics platform that delivers effective and affordable cybersecurity solutions for small and mid-sized businesses. Booth #214

SmartSource, which combines a world-class project management office with thousands of ranked and field-proven technicians to tackle multi-site installations, migrations, upgrades, refreshes and maintenance for a wide range of tech projects. Booth #114

SOCSoter, a managed security services provider (MSSP) that also offers a full line of professional services customizable to fulfill any security need or complete any security projects. Booth #325

SUSE, the world's largest independent open source company, powering digital transformation with agile, enterprise-grade open source solutions, edge to core to cloud. Booth #327

Teckedin.com is showcasing its ad-free technology platform that helps end-users stay up on technology and learn about the solutions and vendors that can help them while ensuring the privacy of members with no ads, opt-ins or web tracking. Booth #514

VisibilityOne, announcing the addition of two vital features to its award-winning video conferencing monitoring solution. Booth #209

A number of exhibitors at the Channel Technology Vendor Fair will be holding booth raffles throughout the conference, including Smith.ai (#133), VisibilityOne (#209), Overwatch by High Wire Networks (#302), Identity Maestro (#312), SmartSource (#114), Probax (#335), Unitrends MSP (#526), Manuel Palachuk International (#402), D&H Distributing (#438), Compliancy Group (#424), SUSE (#327), Ecessa Corporation (#328), Egnyte (#506), SKOUT Cybersecurity (#214), Avast Business (#324), and ServiceTree (#409).

ChannelCon is the technology industry's premier annual conference for education, networking and partnering. For the latest information from the conference visit the ChannelCon Virtual Press Office and at https://twitter.com/hashtag/channelcon.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 50 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. www.comptia.org.

