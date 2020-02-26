CompTIA Cloud+ Certification Recognized by U.S. Department of Defense

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading provider of vendor-neutral skills certifications for information technology (IT) professionals around the world, said today its CompTIA Cloud+ certification has been approved by the U.S. Department of Defense for inclusion in its Cyber Workforce Management Program.

The DoD program requires all cyber personnel – uniformed, civilian and contractors – to comply with mandated IT and security certification standards.

CompTIA Cloud+, which validates the expertise needed to maintain and optimize cloud infrastructure services, was approved by the DoD as a baseline certification in three workforce categories:

Information Assurance Manager Level I (IAM I)

Cyber Security Service Provider Infrastructure Support (CSSP-IS)

Cyber Security Service Provider Analyst (CSSP-A)

"We're extremely pleased that Cloud+ joins the other CompTIA certifications that have previously earned DoD 8570.01-M approval," said Joe Padin, vice president for U.S. federal and education sales at CompTIA. "This outcome is the result of a vigorous independent review, job role assessment and vetting by information assurance groups in the Department of Defense."

Other CompTIA certifications that have received DoD 8570.01-M approval include CompTIA A+, CompTIA Security+, CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+), CompTIA Network+ and CompTIA Cybersecurity Analyst (CySA+).

Cloud computing "is a fundamental component of the global infrastructure that will empower the warfighter with data and is critical to maintaining our military's technological advantage," according to the DoD.1

CompTIA Cloud+ certification addresses the increased diversity of knowledge and abilities required of today's system administrators and engineers, validating the skills necessary to perform effectively on the job. CompTIA Cloud+ is the only vendor-neutral, performance-based IT certification that views cloud-based infrastructure services in the context of broader IT systems operations.

CompTIA is the global leader in vendor-neutral technical certifications in skills ranging from IT support and networking to cybersecurity and cloud computing. More than 2.6 million CompTIA certifications have been awarded to technology professionals around the world. Visit https://www.comptia.org/certifications to learn more.

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5.2 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org to learn more.

