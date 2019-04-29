CompTIA Cloud Essentials+ Beta Exam Launched

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, the leading provider of vendor-neutral skills certifications for the global technology workforce, today launched a beta exam for its CompTIA Cloud Essentials+ credential.

CompTIA Cloud Essentials+ validates the knowledge and skills required to make business decisions about cloud products and services. The certification is intended for both business and technology professionals responsible for evaluating the business value of cloud technologies and making informed decisions and recommendations for their organization.

"The cloud has sparked an evolution in thinking about the role of technology; from a behind-the-scenes tactical tool to a valuable strategic asset that turns businesses into digital organizations and makes greater innovation possible," said Dr. James Stanger, chief technology evangelist for CompTIA.

"But to unlock its true value decision-makers must have a clear understanding about cloud technologies and their potential business impacts," Stanger continued. "Individuals who are CompTIA Cloud Essentials+ certified have demonstrated that they have the knowledge and skills to make informed decisions and recommendations on the business case for the cloud."

The CompTIA Cloud Essentials+ beta exam has been significantly changed and updated with 80 percent to 90 percent new content that addresses market demand and employers' needs for professionals with validated cloud business skills. Areas covered in the exam include:

The components of what should be included in a comprehensive cloud assessment.

The business, financial and operational aspects of implementing cloud-based technologies.

Security, risk management and compliance threats and solutions evaluated from a business perspective.

New technology concepts, such as data analytics, the Internet of Things and blockchain, and how they relate to cloud services.

"These concepts are now covered in great detail in the certification exam," said Kristin Ludwig, director, product management, CompTIA. "CompTIA is unique in that we approach these issues from a vendor-neutral perspective. That's a critical differentiator because many organizations have embraced a multi-cloud environment employing the services of multiple cloud vendors."

CompTIA recommends that candidates for the beta exam have between six and twelve months of work experience as a business analyst in an information technology environment with some exposure to cloud technologies.

Individuals who earn a passing score on the beta exam will become CompTIA Cloud Essentials+ certified. Beta test takers will be notified of test results after the launch of the official new exam, which is scheduled for mid-November.

The CompTIA Cloud Essentials+ beta exam (CL1-002) is priced at $50 (USD) and is available worldwide (except for China and India) in an English language version. To register for the beta exam visit http://www.pearsonvue.com/comptia/.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 50 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce.

CompTIA is the global leader in vendor-neutral technical certifications in skills ranging from IT support and networking, to cybersecurity and cloud computing. More than two million CompTIA certifications have been awarded to technology professionals around the world. Operating in more than 100 countries, CompTIA works closely with thousands of academic and training partners to ensure students and professionals have the tools they need to enter and excel in the tech workforce. Visit www.comptia.org to learn more.

