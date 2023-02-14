CompTIA collaborates with IBM, launches new workforce training program to prepare more people for tech-related careers

The program will deliver valuable training to underrepresented communities

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA announced today that up to 2,000 people across the country, from communities that are underrepresented in technology, will be trained to work as technical support and help desk professionals as part of its new workforce development program. CompTIA is a nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce.

CompTIA's new program is in collaboration with IBM SkillsBuild, a free education program focused on underrepresented communities in tech, that helps adult learners, and high school and university students and faculty, develop valuable new skills and access career opportunities. The program includes an online platform that is complemented by customized practical learning experiences delivered in collaboration with a global network of partners.

In addition to technical training including CompTIA A+ courses, the new program will deliver training that focuses on durable skills such as critical thinking, leadership, collaboration, and other professional proficiencies that enhance an individual's likelihood of success.

"This program supports CompTIA's mission of unlocking the potential of tech job seekers from all communities," said Mark Plunkett, senior vice president of global solutions and services with CompTIA. "CompTIA has a long-standing and ongoing commitment to building a robust tech workforce by helping individuals grow in confidence and unlock their potential to work in tech."

A vital part of the new program will be collaborating with employers and other private and government organizations to create and expand career development options and to establish a strong, sustainable pipeline of skilled workers. The program represents a host of opportunities for joint public-private funding.

"Government-funded workforce development programs can struggle to bring private sector partners to the table," said Plunkett. "This program is a collaboration with IBM from the private sector, combined with CompTIA's not-for-profit mission so state and local agencies and community-based organizations with an interest in workforce development will have new opportunities to bring training programs to their communities."

IBM and CompTIA's collaboration is part of IBM's commitment to equipping 30 million people globally with new skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow by 2030. IBM is investing in both the future of work with a holistic, end-to-end ecosystem approach that fosters access to education and training while creating a more diverse pipeline of applicants.

"We're excited to collaborate with CompTIA to work toward making technology learning more accessible to everyone," said Justina Nixon-Saintil, IBM Chief Impact Officer. "Through our work with partners, we provide enhanced, free access to tech learning and workplace skills via IBM SkillsBuild. Together, we're committed to investing in the future of tech talent across industries."

This collaboration comes as IBM unveiled the results of a global skills survey, conducted with Morning Consult and commissioned by IBM. The study revealed widespread misconceptions about skills and careers in technology and highlighted accessible pathways for students and job seekers to pursue a future in technology. IBM SkillsBuild collaborations such as the one with CompTIA help tackle these misconceptions and bring STEM education closer to historically underrepresented communities in the field.

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy.

The program includes an online platform that is complemented by customized practical learning experiences delivered in collaboration with a global network of partners.

The open version of IBM SkillsBuild is an online platform that offers over 1,000 courses in 19 languages on cybersecurity, data analysis, cloud computing, and many other technical disciplines — as well as in workplace skills such as Design Thinking. Most important, participants can earn IBM-branded digital credentials that are recognized by the market.

The enhanced partner version of IBM SkillsBuild may also include workshops, expert conversations with IBM coaches and mentors, project-based learning, access to IBM software, specialized support from partners through the learning process, and connection to career opportunities.

SOURCE CompTIA