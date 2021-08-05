CompTIA ISAO Adds Real-time Cybersecurity Threat Analysis and Intelligence Resources from Sophos

Members can access a powerful analysis resource to identify, classify and prevent threats to protect their customers. Tweet this

CompTIA ISAO members can directly submit suspicious URLs and files through the ISAO's Cyber Forum to SophosLabs Intelix™ for rapid analysis to determine if they are known or zero-day cybersecurity threats. SophosLabs Intelix combines petabytes of threat intelligence derived from decades of SophosLabs threat research with Sophos AI tools and techniques, bringing a powerful new source of threat intelligence to the CompTIA ISAO and its managed services provider (MSP), vendor, distributor, and associate members.

"SophosLabs research illustrates how adversaries are constantly changing their tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) to breach targets, move laterally and carry out ransomware and other attacks," said Simon Reed, senior vice president, SophosLabs. "The only way to effectively fight modern cybercrime is if we do it together. That's why Sophos is committed to sharing actionable threat intelligence with the CompTIA community. This new integration gives member organizations advanced abilities to quickly investigate suspicious URLs and files to determine their risk and to understand what happens if they are opened or executed. Powered by machine learning, SophosLabs Intelix predictively convicts never-before-seen threats, and is constantly improving based on the collective input of community intelligence."

"This is a real differentiator for our members, who can access a powerful analysis resource to identify, classify and prevent threats, further protecting themselves and more importantly, their customers," said MJ Shoer, senior vice president and executive director of the CompTIA ISAO.

The new integration expands Sophos' support of the CompTIA ISAO. As a Silver Industry Partner, Sophos has been contributing detailed threat analysis from SophosLabs Uncut to the CompTIA ISAO.

"This is a significant addition to the resources available to our members," Shoer added. "It is the latest example of the support that industry partners such as Sophos have for the CompTIA ISAO, and the commitment we all have to make the industry more secure."

The CompTIA ISAO is a community of nearly 1,200 member companies that share best practices, cyber threat intelligence, educational content and more to help address ever-evolving cyber threats. Working closely with public and private cybersecurity agencies and organizations, the CompTIA ISAO is helping its members understand the threat landscape, defend against current and future attacks and raise cybersecurity awareness throughout the global tech industry. For complete details on the CompTIA ISAO and the benefits of membership visit https://www.comptiaisao.org/ .

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit https://www.comptia.org/ .

About Sophos

Sophos is a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, protecting more than 500,000 organizations and millions of consumers in more than 150 countries from today's most advanced cyberthreats. Powered by threat intelligence, AI and machine learning from SophosLabs and SophosAI, Sophos delivers a broad portfolio of advanced products and services to secure users, networks and endpoints against ransomware, malware, exploits, phishing and the wide range of other cyberattacks. Sophos provides a single integrated cloud-based management console, Sophos Central – the centerpiece of an adaptive cybersecurity ecosystem that features a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity vendors. Sophos sells its products and services through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.



