CompTIA launches new learning resource to build AI readiness in the workplace and classroom

CompTIA AI Essentials builds foundational AI knowledge and skills

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA, Inc. today announced the release of CompTIA AI Essentials, a new learning resource for technology workers, business professionals, students and others interested in developing their artificial intelligence (AI) knowledge and skills.

Created by the world's leading provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certification products, CompTIA AI Essentials equips learners with a foundational understanding of AI concepts, tools and techniques that are essential in today's technology-driven workplace.

"CompTIA AI Essentials is tailored to help learners of all backgrounds master the fundamentals of AI," said Katie Hoenicke, senior vice president, product development, CompTIA. "IT professionals, workers looking to progress from digitally literate to digitally fluent, students and others can learn how to work with and leverage AI in any job role and at any career level."

AI ranks as the number one skills development focus area for active job seekers, according to new CompTIA research.¹ From the employer perspective, US companies listed more than 77,000 job openings in December for AI occupations or jobs that require AI skills.²

With CompTIA AI Essentials learners use realistic scenarios and practice activities to understand how AI is applied in real-world situations, enhancing both understanding and creativity. They learn what defines AI from other types of intelligence and computing; practice communicating about AI effectively; explore AI tools and the ways they can support an organization; craft effective AI prompts; navigate the privacy and security concerns AI technology presents; and more. Training and assessments are delivered within a research-based framework for presenting instruction that helps learners gain knowledge and skills that can be applied to job scenarios.

For organizations, CompTIA AI Essentials can educate employees on how to leverage AI in their respective job roles to move faster, do more with less and understand the legal and ethical use of generative AI to minimize risk.

Additional courses in CompTIA's Essentials Series, focused on business skills and soft skills development, are schedule to launch in the coming weeks. For more details on CompTIA AI Essentials visit https://store.comptia.org/comptia-ai-essentials/p/AIE-000-LAPI-24-C.

About CompTIA

CompTIA Inc. is the world's leading provider of vendor-neutral information technology (IT) training and certification products. CompTIA unlocks potential in millions of aspiring technology professionals and careers changers. Working in partnership with thousands of academic institutions and training providers, CompTIA helps students build career-ready skills through best-in-class learning solutions, industry-recognized certifications and career resources.

Learn more at https://www.comptia.org/.

Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

[email protected]

630-678-8468

¹ "Job Seeker Trends," CompTIA, January 2025.

² "Tech Jobs Report," CompTIA, January 2025.

SOURCE CompTIA