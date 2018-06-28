CompTIA Member Communities Headed to Washington, D.C. for ChannelCon 2018

Career opportunities in tech, the potential and promise of emerging technologies and the need for greater diversity in the industry's workforce are among the issues that ChannelCon 2018 attendees will debate and discuss during the conference, scheduled for July 31 through August 2 in Washington, D.C.

The education track organized by CompTIA's member communities – which promote collaboration among industry leaders with varied backgrounds and divergent viewpoints – features seven sessions over two days.

The track begins on Wednesday, August 1, with Thriving through Disruption vs. Disrupted Career – the Choice is Yours!, presented by the CompTIA Advancing Women in Technology Community. The session will explore how to turn new technologies, business models and competitors, mergers and acquisitions, internal reorganizations, and other business disruptors into great opportunities for career and personal growth.

New technologies are also the focus of The Future is Now! Maximizing Your Profitability with Emerging Tech, hosted by the CompTIA Emerging Technology Community. Community members will help attendees navigate the innovations having a near-term impact; and shine a light on the tangible benefits of emerging technology with real-world success stories.

The day concludes with Building a Workforce Designed for Growth, powered by the CompTIA Technology Lifecycle Services Community. A team of industry experts will share their strategies on transitioning to a monthly recurring revenue business model; and explore how companies can create a workforce designed for growth.

Community-led programming continues on Thursday, August 2, with four more sessions.

The CompTIA Advancing Diversity in Technology Community will present Winning the Future through Diversity and Inclusion. Research has consistently shown that organizations with diverse talent are more profitable and innovative; and have a positive impact on their community. Speakers will explore proven strategies that can make any business more inclusive.

Whole-Organization Managed Services Innovation, presented by the CompTIA Managed Services Community, will take a deep dive into how to use creativity throughout an organization to drive new and innovative services that go straight to the business's – and the customer's – bottom line.

Leading with an Outward Mindset, from the CompTIA Future Leaders Community, is a roll-up-your sleeves session for everyone from CEOs to aspiring leaders interested in learning tactical management tools based on the Arbinger Institute's framework for promoting an outward mindset to successfully resolve inter-personal conflict in the workplace.

The final session, presented by the CompTIA IT Security Community, is AI - Security's White Knight or the Next Best Friend of the Cybercriminal? In the ever-escalating cybersecurity battle, artificial intelligence is a double-edged sword, serving both as a powerful weapon in the hands of cybercriminals and a strong defensive tool in the hands of security professionals. Security experts will discuss how to use AI to better manage and secure increasingly complex and distributed IT environments.

Each of the seven communities will open the conference on Tuesday, July 31, with business meetings that are open to all ChannelCon attendees.

For more details on these sessions, as well as the complete conference agenda, visit https://www.comptia.org/channelcon/agenda.

To register for ChannelCon 2018, visit https://www.comptia.org/channelcon/register-and-plan.

For the latest conference news, visit the ChannelCon 2018 Virtual Press Office at http://channelcon.vporoom.com/.

