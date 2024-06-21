CompTIA named #1 tech association by Technology Magazine

UK media outlet highlights organizations that drive innovation, uphold ethics and shape the future of technology

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA has been selected by Technology Magazine as the leader among professional associations that play a pivotal role in shaping the tech industry's trajectory.

CompTIA tops the list of 10 organizations named by Technology Magazine as the leading influential voices in the industry, representing the interests of their members and the broader tech community. It is the second consecutive year that CompTIA has earned the top spot.

"Through their collective efforts, they tackle complex challenges, drive policy changes, and ensure that technological progress aligns with societal values," Technology Magazine states. "By providing a platform for knowledge exchange, these associations facilitate the cross-pollination of ideas, enabling professionals to stay ahead of the curve and contribute to groundbreaking developments."

"We are incredibly honored to see CompTIA recognized as the most influential tech association for the second consecutive year," said Scott Barlow, vice president, Global MSP and Cloud Alliances, Sophos, and vice chair of the CompTIA Board of Directors. "This achievement is a testament to the unwavering commitment and collaborative efforts of our members, partners and staff. Together, we continue to drive innovation, advocate for the industry and empower professionals around the world. We look forward to building on this success and advancing the future of technology."

Education, training, certifications, philanthropy and market research are among the areas the publication cites as ways in which CompTIA promotes industry growth.

"The development of a highly skilled workforce and a commitment to creating an environment where innovation happens and the opportunities and benefits made possible through technology are available to all," Technology Magazine writes.

CompTIA currently has 2,100 corporate members and 3,800 authorized partners around the globe. It has awarded 3.5 million certifications to technology professionals in 226 countries and territories, making it the world's largest vendor-neutral technology certifying body.

Technology Magazine is the 'Digital Community' for the global technology industry, connecting the world's largest community of enterprise IT and technology executives. It focuses on technology news, key technology interviews, technology videos, the 'Technology Podcast' series along with an ever-expanding range of focused technology white papers and webinars.

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through community, education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for unlocking the potential of the tech industry and its workforce. http://Connect.CompTIA.org

