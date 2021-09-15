CompTIA Network+ Certification Exam Update Released

CompTIA Network+ is a building block for early career IT professionals looking to expand their networking skills. Tweet this

"IT professionals who earn the CompTIA Network+ credential have demonstrated their ability and confidence to provide critical network support on any network, anywhere," said Randall Edwards, senior manager, certification products, for CompTIA. "It is the only certification that covers the hands-on skills and precise knowledge needed to in today's multi-vendor networking environments."

Areas of emphasis on the new exam include IP addressing, connecting networks, wireless standards and technologies, network availability and securing and hardening networks. For example:

Network architecture appears on the exam for the first time, including more emphasis on software-defined networking, ensuring that candidates understand network integrations and the cutting-edge technologies being used in deployments.

Emerging wireless standards and technologies are emphasized to allow businesses flexibility and maximal security when deploying networks.

Network performance monitoring and high availability are covered as separate exam objectives.

Network security content focuses on the critical aspects of hardening networks against malicious attacks and the secure execution of network deployments to protect against unintended data breaches.

CompTIA Network+ is compliant with ISO 17024 standards and approved by the U.S. Department of Defense to meet directive 8140/8570.01-M requirements.

Junior network administrators, data center support technicians, network engineers, system administrators, network operations center technicians, telecommunications technicians and cable technicians are some of the job roles that can benefit from becoming CompTIA Network+ certified.

Coupled with the introduction of the new exam is a complete suite of CompTIA Learning products to help with preparation for the test, including:

CompTIA CertMaster, a comprehensive, self-paced eLearning environment that uses videos, assessments and performance-based questions.

CompTIA CertMaster Labs, which help learners gain hands-on experience configuring a wide range of technologies in a self-paced, pre-configured browser-based environment.

CompTIA CertMaster Practice, an adaptive knowledge assessment tool that determines what a learner has already mastered and what they still need to learn to improve confidence and increase retention.

Official CompTIA Content books, designed from the ground up to help the learner learn and master the material for their certification exam. Self-paced CompTIA study guides are clearly written and structured and are flexible so the learner can study at any pace.

For complete information on CompTIA Network+ and related learning resources visit https://www.comptia.org/certifications/network.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit https://www.comptia.org/ .

