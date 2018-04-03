CompTIA Realigns Technology Industry Advisory Councils

"The changes we've made in the structure of our advisory groups reflect this market reality," Taber continued. "By expanding our engagement into new corners of the industry, we're better positioned to serve our members and the broader technology community with the resources and support to help companies grow and thrive."

Four advisory groups are part of the revised structure.

The CompTIA Channel Advisory Board includes executives from technology hardware manufacturers, software publishers, carriers, service companies, distributors, master agents, and technology solution provider companies. This group provides counsel and insight to help technology solution providers to build out their "business solutions" practices, using cloud-based options and emerging technologies to help customers with their digital transformations.

"The definition of the IT channel is changing, and new trusted advisors are taking on the role of the traditional channel partner," said council co-chair Steve Mungall, vice president, global partners and alliances for Red Hat. "We've come together to provide a framework for all types of businesses to define their value-add in this new ecosystem and create a platform that provides partners the ability to expand their skills and scope by working with one another."

The CompTIA Business Applications Advisory Council is comprised of executives from organizations that deliver cloud software platforms and applications specifically developed for the business buyer seeking to achieve specific objectives. This council focuses on the development of educational content for technology solution providers wanting to showcase solid return on investment to their line of business buyers.

"The nature of SaaS has changed," said Mark Haskelson, president and CEO of the Compliancy Group LLC, and council co-chair. "This can be a great opportunity, or a substantially missed opportunity for MSPs if they don't leverage this shift in line-of-business decision-making. The Council is committed to building trust between vendors and partners by creating a set of standards to help MSPs leverage SaaS to more effectively service their end clients in this changing landscape."

The CompTIA Drone Advisory Council works with all facets of the drone ecosystem, exploring new routes to market for this thriving industry. They will work with other UAV trade associations to create and publish industry best practice standards on data requirements and increased professionalism for commercial drone pilots to foster greater adoption and expansion of drone technologies.

"The Drone Advisory Council is working to support the UAV industry by driving market demand, empowering drone service providers, building budgeting and implementation tools, and establishing ROI metrics by use case to demonstrate the value of drone technology to the enterprise," said Enrico Schaefer, council vice chairman and UAV and IP attorney with Drone Law Pro.

The CompTIA Smart Cities Advisory Council addresses relevant industry trends and issues affecting the Internet of Things (IoT) market, where platforms and methodologies and evolving rapidly, and communities are exploring new technology initiatives to improve the quality of life for their citizens.

"Today's smart cities environment is a blank slate, without standards or best practices," said Robert Senatore, council co-chair and president and managing member of Data2Go Wireless. "We want to create more education and advocacy around the smart cities industry."

